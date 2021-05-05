Xbox Game Pass'e gelecek oyunlar
Şimal Güdüm

Microsoft, Mayıs ayının ilk çeyreğinde Xbox Game Pass kütüphanesine gelecek yeni oyunlar açıklandı. Buna göre Xbox Game Pass servisine gelecek oyunları sizler için derledik. Detayları haberimizde bulabilirsiniz.

Oyuncuların merakla baklediği açıklama Microsoft'tan geldi ve buna göre Mayıs ayının belli bir bölümüde Xbox Game Pass servisine eklenecek oyunları açıkladı. İşte Xbox Game Pass servisine eklenecek oyunların listesi...

XBOX GAME PASS'E EKLENECEK OYUNLAR

4 MAYIS

Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Konsol, PC)

6 MAYIS

FIFA 21 (Konsol, PC) EA Play

Outlast 2 (xCloud, Konsol, PC)

Steep (xCloud, Konsol)

13 Mayıs

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster (Konsol, PC)

Just Cause 4: Reloaded (xCloud, Konsol, PC)

Psychonauts (xCloud, Konsol, PC)

Red Dead Online (xCloud, Konsol)

Remnant: From the Ashes (PC)

15 MAYIS'TA XBOX GAME PASS'TEN KALDIRILACAK OYUNLAR:

  • Alan Wake (Konsol, PC)
  • Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 (PC)
  • Dungeon of the Endless (xCloud, Konsol, PC)
  • Final Fantasy IX (Konsol, PC)
  • Hotline Miami (PC)
  • Plebby Quest: The Crusades (PC)
