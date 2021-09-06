Harvest of amaranth plant containing anticancerogenic has started
In Afyonkarahisar, the harvest of the 'amaranth' plant, which is known for its high level of anticarcinogenic and is also mostly used as an ingredient in the food and cosmetics industry, has begun. Afyonkarahisar University of Health Sciences Rector Prof. Dr.

In Afyonkarahisar, the harvest of the 'amaranth' plant, which is known for its high level of anticarcinogenic and is also mostly used as an ingredient in the food and cosmetics industry, has begun. Afyonkarahisar University of Health Sciences Rector Prof. Dr. Nurullah Okumus said, "Amarant contains a high level of squalene, one of the most important known anticarcinogenic substances."

Afyonkarahisar University of Health Sciences Rector Prof. Dr. Nurullah Okumus said, "Amarant contains squalene, which is one of the most important anticarcinogenic substances. Shark oil contains 1 percent squalene, amaranth contains 8 percent squalene. "

'INSULIN AMOUNT DIRECTLY REDUCED 100 PROMILE'

Stating that the plant is good for many diseases, especially diabetes, Cengiz Askin said, "Amarant trials have been carried out for 3 years. We have planted amaranth on 300 decares of land this year. It is used in the pharmaceutical industry and the cosmetics industry. Amarant tea is incredibly effective in losing weight. In fact, we saw that when diabetics drank 2 glasses, it directly reduced the amount of insulin by 100 promile, without using any medication. Up to 10 days, their studies and analyzes will be released."

FOOTAGE

- Scenes from harvesting


