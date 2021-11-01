After Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos' luxury yacht is in Bodrum - Haberler
BODRUM, MUĞLA (DHA) - AMAZON founder Jeff Bezos (57)'s 136-meter long yacht 'Flying Fox' anchored in Bodrum.

The 136-meter-long luxury yacht of Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, one of the richest people in the world, anchored in Yalikavak 2 days ago weeks after Bill Gates. Bezos, who had toured the shores of Mugla City with his luxury yacht 'Flying Fox' off the coast of Gokova Bay, came back to Bodrum. One helicopter on the runway on the ultra-luxury yacht drew attention. The mega yacht built in Germany in 2019 has a 12-meter swimming pool, a capacity of 22 guests, as well as a crew of 54 people, 36 cabins, and 2 helipads.


