Turkish biotechnology company has developed an effective treatment system for viruses and bacteria

AVB Biotech has announced that it has completed clinical studies on virus types that cause deadly epidemics with the 'Signal Therapy' system it has developed. It was stated that the treatment had a 95 percent effect on the deadliest type of coronavirus and 100 percent on parvoviruses.

AVB Biotech Founder and Chairman of the Board Serkan Tunç stated that they added the signal therapy system to the world medical literature for the first time in 2021. Tunc continued his statement about the treatment as follows:

"The treatment system, which won a gold medal by being selected as the best biotechnology invention at the International Invention Fair, is applied by a device called 'Dr. Biolyse' with artificial intelligence. This device carries out a pathogen-focused treatment within the body. With the energetic electrons it sends to the body, it creates a high effect on pathogens and destroys them, so the treatment reaches a very fast result and does not show any side effects" said Tunç.

Demirören Haber Ajansı / Güncel