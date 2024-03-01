Üye Girişi
Fenerbahçe Beko, Baskonia'yı mağlup etti

Fenerbahçe Beko, THY Euroleague 2023-24 sezonu 27. hafta maçında Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz'i 111-96 yenerek galibiyet serisini sürdürdü.

Fenerbahçe Beko, THY Euroleague 2023-24 sezonu 27. hafta maçında sahasında İspanyol ekibi Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz'i 111-96 mağlup ederek 16. galibiyetine imza attı.

Salon: Ülker Spor ve Etkinlik

Hakemler: Robert Lottermoser, Tomislav Hordov, Arturas Sukys

Fenerbahçe Beko: Calathes 11, Dorsey 4, Noua 7, Hayes-Davis 19, Sertaç Şanlı 8, Motley 11, Biberovic 17, Sestina 14, Guduric 13, Wilbekin 1, Papagiannis 6

Başantrenör: Sarunas Jasikevicius

Baskonia: Marinkovic 18, Miller-McIntyre 8, Diez 15, Costello 9, Moneke 14, Howard 4, Kotsar 2, Sedekerskis 9, Theodore 11, Rogkavopoulos 6

Başantrenör: Dusko Ivanovic

1. Periyot: 32-34 (Baskonia lehine)

Devre: 55-54 (Fenerbahçe lehine)

3. Periyot: 78-78 - İSTANBUL

