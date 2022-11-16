2023 Grammy adayları kimler? Grammy adayları listesi!
65. Grammy Müzik Ödülleri için adaylar açıklandı. Ödül töreni 5 Şubat'ta Los Angeles'ta gerçekleşecek. Dokuz kategoride aday gösterilen Beyonce, kariyeri boyunca 88 kez aday gösterilerek en fazla adaylık kazanan müzisyen oldu. Peki,2023 Grammy adayları kimler? Grammy adayları listesi! İşte konu hakkında tüm merak edilenler...
Müzik dünyasının en prestijli ödüllerinden biri olarak kabul edilen Grammy Ödülleri'nin adayları belli oldu. 65. Grammy Ödülleri, 5 Şubat 2023'te Los Angeles'taki Crypto.com Arena'dan canlı olarak yayınlanacak. Peki 2023 Grammy adayları kimler? Detaylar haberimizde...
YILIN KAYDI
- Don't Shut Me Down — ABBA
- Easy on Me — Adele
- Break My Soul — Beyonce
- Good Morning Gorgeous — Mary J. Blige
- "You and Me on the Rock — Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius
- Woman — Doja Cat
- Bad Habit — Steve Lacy
- The Heart Part 5 —Kendrick Lamar
- About Damn Time — Lizzo
- As It Was — Harry Style
- Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny
- Renaissance — Beyonce
- Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige
- In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile
- Music of the Spheres — Coldplay
- Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar
- Special — Lizzo
- Harry's House — Harry Styles
- abcdefu — Gayle
- About Damn Time — Lizzo
- All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) — Taylor Swift
- As It Was — Harry Styles
- Bad Habit — Steve Lacy
- Break My Soul — Beyonce
- Easy on Me — Adele
- God Did — DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, Fridayy)
- The Heart Part 5" — Kendrick Lamar
- Just Like That — Bonnie Raitt
- Anitta
- Omar Apollo
- DOMi & JD Beck
- Muni Long
- Samara Joy
- Latto
- Maneskin
- Tobe Nwigwe
- Molly Tuttle
- Wet Leg
- Easy on Me — Adele
- Moscow Mule — Bad Bunny
- Woman — Doja Cat
- Bad Habit — Steve Lacy
- About Damn Time — Lizzo
- As It Was — Harry Styles
- God Did — DJ Khaled
- I Never Liked You — Future
- Come Home the Kids Miss You — Jack Harlow
- Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar
- It's Almost Dry — Pusha T
- Virgo's Groove – Beyonce
- Here With Me — Mary J. Blige featuring Anderson .Paak
- Over — Lucky Daye
- Hrs & Hrs — Muni Long
- Hurt Me So Good — Jazmine Sullivan
- Cuff It — Beyoncé
- Good Morning Gorgeous — Mary J. Blige
- Hrs & Hrs — Muni Long
- Hurt Me So Good — Jazmine Sullivan
- Please Don't Walk Away — PJ Morton
- Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige
- Breezy (Deluxe) — Chris Brown
- Black Radio III — Robert Glasper
- Candydrip — Lucky Daye
- Wach the Sun — PJ Morton
- There'd Better Be a Mirrorball — Arctic Monkeys
- Certainty — Big Thief
- King — Florence + The Machine
- Chaise Longue — Wet Leg
- Spitting Off the Edge of the World — Yeah Yeah Yeahs featuring Perfume Genius
- WE — Arcade Fire
- Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You — Big Thief
- Fossora — Björk
- Wet Leg — Wet Leg
- Cool It Down — Yeah Yeah Yeahs
- Circles Around This Town — Maren Morris
- Doin' This — Luke Combs
- I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault) — Taylor Swift
- If I Was a Cowboy — Miranda Lambert
- I'll Love You Till the Day I Die — Willie Nelson
- 'Til You Can't — Cody Johnson
- Growin' Up — Luke Combs
- Palomino — Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville — Ashley McBryde
- Humble Quest — Maren Morris
- Black Summer — Red Hot Chili Peppers
- Blackout — Turnstile
- Broken Horses — Brandi Carlile
- Harmonia's Dream — The War On Drugs
- Patient Number 9 — Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck
- Dropout Boogie — The Black Keys
- The Boy Named If — Elvis Costello & the Imposters
- Crawler — Idles
- Mainstream Sellout — Machine Gun Kelly
- Patient Number 9 — Ozzy Osbourne
- Lucifer On the Sofa — Spoon
- Easy on Me — Adele
- Yet to Come — BTS
- Woman — Doja Cat
- The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar
- As It Was — Harry Styles
- All Too Well: The Short Film — Taylor Swift
- A Beautiful Time — Willie Nelson