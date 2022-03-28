Heavy fog covers Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge in Istanbul - Haberler

Heavy fog covers Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge in Istanbul

AA - Lokman Akkaya - Güncel
 - Güncelleme:

MARCH 28: Drone footage shows dense fog flowing over the Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge in Istanbul, Turkiye on March 28, 2022.The fog covering the bridge created a magnificent aerial look at Bosporus in the Turkish metropolitan.

İSTANBUL (AA) - MARCH 28: Drone footage shows dense fog flowing over the Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge in Istanbul, Turkiye on March 28, 2022.

The fog covering the bridge created a magnificent aerial look at Bosporus in the Turkish metropolitan.

AA / Lokman Akkaya - Güncel

Yavuz Sultan Selim, İstanbul, Drone, Güncel, Haberler

500
