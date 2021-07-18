Clinging to life with the Heimlich Maneuver
In IZMIR, a citizen, whose airways were blocked with bread, was saved with the Heimlich maneuver performed by the buffet employee. The man, whose identity could not be learned, came to a kiosk yesterday in Konak district Anafartalar Street and bought water.

In IZMIR, a citizen, whose airways were blocked with bread, was saved with the Heimlich maneuver performed by the buffet employee. The man, whose identity could not be learned, came to a kiosk yesterday in Konak district Anafartalar Street and bought water. Suspecting the coughing of the citizen the kiosk employee Hasan S intervened immediately and performed the Heimlich maneuver on choking man. The citizen, who got rid of the bread that blocked his airways, breathed a sigh of relief. Those moments were recorded with a security cam.

The moments of Heimlich maneuver performed by the buffet employee on choking man


title