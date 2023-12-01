APPLE ZAM GELECEK Mİ, geldi mi, ne zaman geliyor? iPhone 15, 14, 13, zam geldi mi?
Apple en son bu yılın ocak ayında fiyatları güncellemişti. iPhone almak isteyen kullanıcılar Apple zam gelecek mi, geldi mi, ne zaman geliyor? iPhone 15, 14, 13, zam geldi mi? Sorusuna yanıt arıyorlar. İşte detaylar…
iPhone 15, 14, 13, zam geldi mi? Sorusuna yanıt arayan kullanıcılar Apple resmi sitesine girdiklerinde şaşkınlıklarını gizleyemedi. Buna göre; tüm Apple ürünlerine zam geldi. En pahalı iPhone 100 bin TL oldu. Peki, Apple zam gelecek mi, geldi mi, ne zaman geliyor? İşte detaylar…
APPLE ZAM GELECEK Mİ, GELDİ Mİ, NE ZAMAN GELİYOR?
Apple, ABD merkezli teknoloji devi, Türkiye pazarındaki tüm ürünlerinin fiyatlarına zam uyguladı. Şirketin son teknolojiye sahip amiral gemisi telefonlarından biri olan iPhone 15 serisi de bu artıştan etkilendi. Bundan sonra, en düşük fiyatlı iPhone 15 için ekstra 4.000 TL ödeme yapılacak.
İşte zamlı iPhone fiyatları…
iPhone 15 modelleri
iPhone 15 128 GB 53.999 TL
iPhone 15 256 GB 58.499 TL
iPhone 15 512 GB 66.999 TL
iPhone 15 Plus 128 GB 61.999 TL
iPhone 15 Plus 256 GB 66.499 TL
iPhone 15 Plus 512 GB 74.999 TL
iPhone 15 Pro 128 GB 69.999 TL
iPhone 15 Pro 256 GB 74.499 TL
iPhone 15 Pro 512 GB 82.999 TL
iPhone 15 Pro 1 TB 91.499 TL
iPhone 15 Pro Max 256 GB 82.999 TL
iPhone 15 Pro Max 512 GB 91.499 TL
iPhone 15 Pro Max 1 TB 99.999 TL
İphone 14 modelleri
iPhone 14 128 GB 47.499 TL
iPhone 14 256 GB 51.999 TL
iPhone 14 512 GB 60.499 TL
iPhone 14 Plus 128 GB 53.999 TL
iPhone 14 Plus 256 GB 58.499 TL
iPhone 14 Plus 512 GB 66.999 TL
iPhone 13 modelleri
iPhone 13 128 GB 39.999 TL
iPhone 13 256 GB 44.499 TL
iPhone 13 512 GB 52.999 TL
iPhone SE modelleri
iPhone SE 64 GB 26.999 TL
iPhone SE 128 GB 28.999 TL
iPhone SE 256 GB 33.499 TL