Güney Beyrut'taki patlamada ölü sayısı 6'ya yükseldi

The death toll from an explosion in southern Beirut has risen to 6, according to Lebanon's official National News Agency. The explosion, which occurred in a residential area, has also caused significant damage to nearby buildings. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the explosion.

#BREAKING Death toll from explosion in southern Beirut rises to 6, reports Lebanon's official National News Agency

