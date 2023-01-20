PlayStation VR2'nin kütüphanesine eklenecek 13 yeni oyun duyuruldu
Gamegar Haberleri
Sony'nin 22 Şubat'ta piyasaya sürmeyi planladığı PlayStation VR 2 sanal gerçeklik gözlüğünün kütüphanesine 13 adet oyun daha eklenecek. Mart ayına kadar sürecek olan lansmanı için duyurulmuş oyun sayısı 30'u geçti.
Kasım ayında PlayStation VR2'ye gelecek 11 oyun duyuruldu ve dün itibarıyla PS VR 2 kütüphanesine eklenecek 13 oyun daha duyuruldu ve 22 Şubat lansmanından sonraki br ay içerisinde tüm oyunların kütüphaneye eklenmesi bekleniyor.
PLAYSTATION VR 2'YE 13 YENİ OYUN EKLENİYOR
Lansman penceresi için Mart ayına kadar Horizon Call of the Mountain, No Man's Sky ve Resident Evil Village gibi popüler oyunlar da dahil olmak üzere 30'dan fazla oyun bulunuyor. Gran Turismo 7 için ücretsiz bir PS VR2 güncellemesi de lansman günü çıkış yapacak.
PlayStation VR2'ye eklenen 13 yeni oyunlar şunlar:
- Before Your Eyes
- Kayak VR Mirage
- Pavlov VR
- Puzzling Places
- Song in the Smoke: rekindled
- Synth Riders: Remastered Edition
- Trumper
- NFL Pro Era
- What the Bat?
- Rez Infinite
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
- The Last Clockwinder
PLAYSTATION VR 2 OYUNLARI
PlayStation VR 2'nin kütüphanesine 30'dan fazla ücretli ve ücretsiz oyun bulunmaktadır. İşte, PlayStation VR 2 oyunları:
- After the Fall
- Altair Breaker
- Before Your Eyes
- Cities VR
- Cosmonious High
- Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
- The Dark Pictures: Switchback
- Demeo
- Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate
- Fantavision 202X
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Job Simulator
- Jurassic World Aftermath
- Kayak VR: Mirage
- Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat!
- The Last Clockwinder
- The Light Brigade
- Moss 1 & 2 Remaster
- NFL Pro Era
- No Man's Sky
- Pavlov VR
- Pistol Whip
- Puzzling Places
- Resident Evil Village
- Rez Infinite
- Song in the Smoke
- STAR WARS: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge
- Synth Riders
- The Tale of Onogoro
- Tentacular
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- Thumper
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: Ch. 2: Retribution
- Vacation Simulator
- What the Bat
- Zenith: The Last City