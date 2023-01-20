PlayStation VR2'nin kütüphanesine eklenecek 13 yeni oyun duyuruldu

Üye Girişi
Gamegar Haberleri

Sony'nin 22 Şubat'ta piyasaya sürmeyi planladığı PlayStation VR 2 sanal gerçeklik gözlüğünün kütüphanesine 13 adet oyun daha eklenecek. Mart ayına kadar sürecek olan lansmanı için duyurulmuş oyun sayısı 30'u geçti.

Kasım ayında PlayStation VR2'ye gelecek 11 oyun duyuruldu ve dün itibarıyla PS VR 2 kütüphanesine eklenecek 13 oyun daha duyuruldu ve 22 Şubat lansmanından sonraki br ay içerisinde tüm oyunların kütüphaneye eklenmesi bekleniyor.

PLAYSTATION VR 2'YE 13 YENİ OYUN EKLENİYOR

Lansman penceresi için Mart ayına kadar Horizon Call of the Mountain, No Man's Sky ve Resident Evil Village gibi popüler oyunlar da dahil olmak üzere 30'dan fazla oyun bulunuyor. Gran Turismo 7 için ücretsiz bir PS VR2 güncellemesi de lansman günü çıkış yapacak.

PlayStation VR2'ye eklenen 13 yeni oyunlar şunlar:

  1. Before Your Eyes
  2. Kayak VR Mirage
  3. Pavlov VR
  4. Puzzling Places
  5. Song in the Smoke: rekindled
  6. Synth Riders: Remastered Edition
  7. Trumper
  8. NFL Pro Era
  9. What the Bat?
  10. Rez Infinite
  11. Tetris Effect: Connected
  12. Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
  13. The Last Clockwinder
PLAYSTATION VR 2 OYUNLARI

PlayStation VR 2'nin kütüphanesine 30'dan fazla ücretli ve ücretsiz oyun bulunmaktadır. İşte, PlayStation VR 2 oyunları:

  1. After the Fall
  2. Altair Breaker
  3. Before Your Eyes
  4. Cities VR
  5. Cosmonious High
  6. Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
  7. The Dark Pictures: Switchback
  8. Demeo
  9. Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate
  10. Fantavision 202X
  11. Gran Turismo 7
  12. Horizon Call of the Mountain
  13. Job Simulator
  14. Jurassic World Aftermath
  15. Kayak VR: Mirage
  16. Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat!
  17. The Last Clockwinder
  18. The Light Brigade
  19. Moss 1 & 2 Remaster
  20. NFL Pro Era
  21. No Man's Sky
  22. Pavlov VR
  23. Pistol Whip
  24. Puzzling Places
  25. Resident Evil Village
  26. Rez Infinite
  27. Song in the Smoke
  28. STAR WARS: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge
  29. Synth Riders
  30. The Tale of Onogoro
  31. Tentacular
  32. Tetris Effect: Connected
  33. Thumper
  34. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: Ch. 2: Retribution
  35. Vacation Simulator
  36. What the Bat
  37. Zenith: The Last City

Yakupcan Aydemir
Yakupcan Aydemir
Espor ve Oyun Editörü Haberler.com - Gamegar

