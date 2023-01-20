PlayStation VR2'nin kütüphanesine eklenecek 13 yeni oyun duyuruldu

Kasım ayında PlayStation VR2'ye gelecek 11 oyun duyuruldu ve dün itibarıyla PS VR 2 kütüphanesine eklenecek 13 oyun daha duyuruldu ve 22 Şubat lansmanından sonraki br ay içerisinde tüm oyunların kütüphaneye eklenmesi bekleniyor.

PLAYSTATION VR 2'YE 13 YENİ OYUN EKLENİYOR

Lansman penceresi için Mart ayına kadar Horizon Call of the Mountain, No Man's Sky ve Resident Evil Village gibi popüler oyunlar da dahil olmak üzere 30'dan fazla oyun bulunuyor. Gran Turismo 7 için ücretsiz bir PS VR2 güncellemesi de lansman günü çıkış yapacak.

PlayStation VR2'ye eklenen 13 yeni oyunlar şunlar:

Before Your Eyes Kayak VR Mirage Pavlov VR Puzzling Places Song in the Smoke: rekindled Synth Riders: Remastered Edition Trumper NFL Pro Era What the Bat? Rez Infinite Tetris Effect: Connected Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition The Last Clockwinder

PLAYSTATION VR 2 OYUNLARI

PlayStation VR 2'nin kütüphanesine 30'dan fazla ücretli ve ücretsiz oyun bulunmaktadır. İşte, PlayStation VR 2 oyunları: