Bu hafta hangi oyunlar çıkacak? 24 – 30 Ekim 2022
Gamegar Haberleri
Her hafta yeni oyunlar piyasaya sürülmeye devam ediyor. Piyasaya yeni sürülen oyunların yanı sıra daha önce sürülmüş fakat farklı platformlara çıkış yapmaya hazırlanan oyunlar da yeni yerlerini almaya başlıyor. PC, Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, iOS ve Android için çıkacak yeni oyunlarda bu hafta neler var? Aksiyon, macera, simülasyon ve daha fazla türde pek çok oyun 24 – 30 Ekim arasında çıkış yapmaya hazırlanıyor. Peki, Bu hafta hangi oyunlar çıkacak? Detayları haberimizde…
Her hafta olduğu gibi bu hafta da yeni oyunlar, oyuncularla buluşmaya hazırlanıypr. Aksiyon türünden simülasyonuna kadar bu hafta tüm platformlarda çıkacak yeni oyunları sizler için listeledik. İşte bu hafta piyasaya çıkacak yeni oyunlar.
24 – 30 Ekim 2022 tarihleri arasında PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS ve Android için çıkış yapacak oyunları sizler için derledik. İşte bu hafta çıkacak yeni oyunlar.
- Party Maker – PC
- I See Red – PC
- Golden Light of Rose – PC
- Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx – PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- Case Files: The Death of Paulette Williams – PC
- Mount and Blade II: Bannerlord – PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- Garbage Pail Kids: Mad Mike and the Quest for Stale Gum – PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One , Xbox Series X|S
- Biomutant – Switch
- Victoria 3 – PC
- Yomawari: Lost in the Dark – PS4, PC
- Simulacra 3 – PC
- My Last Night Here – PC
- Edengate: The Edge of Life – PC, PS4
- Turbo Sloths – PC
- Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition – PC
- Pompom: The Great Space Rescue – Switch
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin – Wanderer of the Rift – PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- Robotry! – Switch, PC
- Escape String – Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- Temple of Horror – Xbox One, PC
- Last Beat Enhanced – Xbox Series X|S
- Saturnalia – PS5, PC
- Frog Detective 3: Corruption at Cowbow County – PC
- The Pinball Wizard – Switch, PC
- Paper Cut Mansion – PS5, Xbox Series X|S
- Star Ocean: The Divine Force – PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- Signalis –PC, PS4
- Horse Club Advenures 2: Hazelwood Stories –Switch, PS4
- Arkanoid: Eternal Battle – PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Burst Forth!! Choro-gon Breath – PC, PS4, Switch
- Buddy Simulator 1984 – Switch
- Army of Ruin – PC
- Escape String – Switch
- Brewmaster – PS5, Xbox Series X|S
- Sins of a Solar Empire 2 – PC
- Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition – Switch
- Paradigm Paradox – Switch
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure – PC
- Gunfire Reborn –Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One
- Relayer Advanced – PC
- Resident Evil Re:Verse –PC, PS4
- Factario – Switch
- Last Days of Lazarus – Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- Resident Evil Village: Winters Expansion –PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S
- Charon's Staricase – PS5, PS4
- Silened: The House – PS5, Switch
- Live by the Sword: Tactics –PC, Switch
- Sophstar – PS4, Xbox One
- Paper Ghost Stories: 7 PM – PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition – PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 – PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One
- Resident Evil Village – Switch
- Bayonetta 3 – Switch
- Commander Keen in Keen Dreams: Definitive Edition – Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits – Switch