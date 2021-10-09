The leader of the crime organization 'Lions-Cartel' caught at the hotel in Istanbul - Haberler
The leader of the crime organization 'Lions-Cartel' caught at the hotel in Istanbul

The leader of the crime organization 'Lions-Cartel' caught at the hotel in Istanbul

Sergen Ahmedi a national of Afghanistan, who is the leader of the drug and organized crime organization 'Lions-Cartel' and is said to be involved in more than 30 crimes in Germany, and 4 members of the organization were caught in an operation in a hotel in Bahcelievler in Istanbul.

İSTANBUL (DHA) -  Sergen Ahmedi a national of Afghanistan, who is the leader of the drug and organized crime organization 'Lions-Cartel' and is said to be involved in more than 30 crimes in Germany, and 4 members of the organization were caught in an operation in a hotel in Bahcelievler in Istanbul.

Sergen Ahmedi, who is the leader of the drug and organized crime gang 'Lions-Cartel' and is stated to be involved in more than 30 crimes in Germany, has been deported. After it was determined from his social media posts that Ahmedi was in Turkey, an investigation was launched by the Bakırkoy Chief Public Prosecutor's Office. Istanbul Police Department Anti-Organized Crime Division teams determined that Sergen Ahmedi was staying at a hotel in Bahcelievler. The teams raided the hotel where Ahmedi was staying the previous day. Ahmedi and l J.Y., S.V., M.A.D., and O.M who were stated to be gang members were detained in the lobby. It is learned that the interrogation of the detained suspects continues at the police station.

