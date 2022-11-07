Bu hafta hangi oyunlar çıkacak? 7 – 13 Kasım 2022
Her hafta yeni oyunlar piyasaya sürülmeye devam ediyor. Piyasaya yeni sürülen oyunların yanı sıra daha önce sürülmüş fakat farklı platformlara çıkış yapmaya hazırlanan oyunlar da yeni yerlerini almaya başlıyor. PC, Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, iOS ve Android için çıkacak yeni oyunlarda bu hafta neler var? Aksiyon, macera, simülasyon ve daha fazla türde pek çok oyun 7 – 13 Kasım 2022 arasında çıkış yapmaya hazırlanıyor. Peki, Bu hafta hangi oyunlar çıkacak? Detayları haberimizde…
Her hafta olduğu gibi bu hafta da yeni oyunlar, oyuncularla buluşmaya hazırlanıypr. Aksiyon türünden simülasyonuna kadar bu hafta tüm platformlarda çıkacak yeni oyunları sizler için listeledik. İşte bu hafta piyasaya çıkacak yeni oyunlar.
7 – 13 Kasım 2022 tarihleri arasında PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS ve Android için çıkış yapacak oyunları sizler için derledik. İşte bu hafta çıkacak yeni oyunlar.
- A Castle Full of Cats – PC
- Soulstone Survivors – PC
- Astro Colony – PC
- The Unliving – PC, MAC
- Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising – PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X
- Sonic Frontiers – PS5, PC
- Warhammer Vermintide 2: Trail of Treachery - PC
- Return to Monkey Island – PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- Football Manager 2023 – PC, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Android, iOS, Apple Arcade
- Super Woden GP – Switch, PS4
- Crowalt: Traces of the Lost Colony – PC, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- God Of War Ragnarok – PS5, PS4
- Geometric Sniper – Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- Geometric Fell the Beats – PC, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- Vampire Survivors – Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Bloody Ties – PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- Police Simulator Patrol Officers – PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- Garfield Lasagna Party – PC
- Orbital Bullet The 360 Rogue Lite – Switch, PC
- Fabular: Once Upon a Spacetime – PC
- Geometric Sniper – Switch
- Lunistice – PC, Switch
- Shadow of the Guild – PC
- Lord of the Click 3 – Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- Kaiju Wars – PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- This Way Madness Lies – PC
- RoboPlant – PC
- Robo Legend – PC
- Pro Basketball Manager 2023 – MAC
- Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration – PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- Tactics Ogre: Reborn – PS5, PC
- Legend of Keepers - Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- Save Room - Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- Resident Evil 2 – Switch
- Paper Flight: Speed Rush- Xbox One, PC
- The Lost Village – PC
- Cthulhu: Books of Ancients – PC
- Valkyrie Elysium – PC
- Kingdom Under Fire: War of Heroes Gold Edition – PC