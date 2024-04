Google, bilinmeyen numaraları sorgulamak için yeni bir özellik üzerinde çalışıyor

Google Pixel Phone app to get 'Lookup' feature to identify recent unknown callers and some UI tweaks for the emergency in-call screen

Read – https://t.co/QSHpOqzlV1

??? Flags are shared in the post for rooted users ?#Google #Android pic.twitter.com/gIMJhT8dNX

— AssembleDebug (@AssembleDebug) April 5, 2024