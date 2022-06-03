Cat epidemic killed 700 cats in Buyukada, claimed volunteers - Haberler

Animal Rescue Volunteers from Buyukada (Princes Island) claimed that about 700 cats died in 4 months due to illness. The claim is the cats were infected with the 'Feline Infectious Peritonitis' disease known as FIP, cats started to be quarantined. Volunteer Neslihan Sipahioglu said, " I had 210 cats in my area that responsible of, now down to 50." "FIP is from the coronavirus family. It is a viral disease that causes very different symptoms in cats. It is only a cat disease. It results in one hundred percent fatal" said Veterinarian Celal Karabulut from Buyukada.

Many cat deaths have been reported due to the FIP disease. In Buyukada, volunteers started to create quarantine rooms for ill cats against a contagious and incurable disease from derelict houses.

WITH PHOTOS

Demirören Haber Ajansı / Güncel