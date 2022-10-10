PlayStation mağazasında Eylül 2022'nin en çok satan oyunları açıklandı 12 Ekim 2022 09:19
Sony Interactive Entertainment'ın İçerik İletişim Uzmanı Kristen Zitani'nin PlayStation Blog'da yayınladığı rapora göre PlayStation mağazasında Avrupa ve Amerika kullanıcıların Eylül ayında en çok indirdiği PS5, PS4 ve PS VR oyunları açıklandı.
Eylül 2022'de en çok indirilenlerin listesinde
oyunları ilk sırada yer aldı. Amerika'da NBA 2K23 en çok satış yaparken Avrupa'da ise FIFA 23 en çok satanların arasında yer aldı. İşte Eylül ayında PlayStation mağazasında en çok satılan oyunlar spor PS5 OYUNLARI
ABD/Kanada Avrupa 1 NBA 2K23 FIFA 23 2 FIFA 23 NBA 2K23 3 The Last of Us Part I The Last of Us Part I 4 Madden NFL 23 Cyberpunk 2077 5 Cyberpunk 2077 Grand Theft Auto V 6 Grand Theft Auto V Disney Dreamlight Valley 7 Disney Dreamlight Valley Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege 8 Saints Row 5 Assassin's Creed Valhalla 9 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege F1 22 10 JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R Saints Row 5 11 Cult of the Lamb Construction Simulator 12 Gran Turismo 7 F1 Manager 2022 13 VALKYRIE ELYSIUM Cult of the Lamb 14 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Riders Republic 15 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Steelrising 16 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collection Among Us 17 Steelrising Gran Turismo 7 18 ELDEN RING FAR CRY 6 19 Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed Stray 20 Assassin's Creed Valhalla Resident Evil 3 PS4 OYUNLARI
ABD/Kanada Avrupa 1 NBA 2K23 FIFA 23 2 FIFA 23 NBA 2K23 3 Madden NFL 23 Grand Theft Auto V 4 Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft 5 Minecraft The Forest 6 Red Dead Redemption 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 7 Cyberpunk 2077 Dead Island: Definitive Edition 8 Dead Island: Definitive Edition EA Sports UFC 4 9 EA Sports UFC 4 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt 10 The Forest F1 22 11 The Last of Us Part II Assassin's Creed Origins 12 Dragon Ball FighterZ Cyberpunk 2077 13 Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Assassin's Creed Odyssey 14 Saints Row 5 Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint 15 Batman: Arkham Knight The Last of Us Part II 16 God of War Riders Republic 17 Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege 18 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder's Revenge ARK: Survival Evolved 19 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Tekken 7 20 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt A Way Out PSVR OYUNLARI
ABD/Kanada Avrupa 1 Beat Saber Beat Saber 2 Job Simulator Job Simulator 3 SUPERHOT VR SUPERHOT VR 4 Astro Bot Rescue Mission Sniper Elite VR 5 Creed: Rise to Glory Swordsman VR 6 Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality Creed: Rise to Glory 7 NFL ProERA '22 Astro Bot Rescue Mission 8 Swordsman VR Marvel's Iron Man VR 9 Sniper Elite VR The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners 10 Transformers Beyond Reality Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality