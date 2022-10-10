Üye Girişi
PlayStation mağazasında Eylül 2022'nin en çok satan oyunları açıklandı

Sony Interactive Entertainment'ın İçerik İletişim Uzmanı Kristen Zitani'nin PlayStation Blog'da yayınladığı rapora göre PlayStation mağazasında Avrupa ve Amerika kullanıcıların Eylül ayında en çok indirdiği PS5, PS4 ve PS VR oyunları açıklandı.

Eylül 2022'de en çok indirilenlerin listesinde spor oyunları ilk sırada yer aldı. Amerika'da NBA 2K23 en çok satış yaparken Avrupa'da ise FIFA 23 en çok satanların arasında yer aldı. İşte Eylül ayında PlayStation mağazasında en çok satılan oyunlar

ABD/Kanada Avrupa
1NBA 2K23FIFA 23
2FIFA 23NBA 2K23
3The Last of Us Part IThe Last of Us Part I
4Madden NFL 23Cyberpunk 2077
5Cyberpunk 2077Grand Theft Auto V
6Grand Theft Auto VDisney Dreamlight Valley
7Disney Dreamlight ValleyTom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
8Saints Row 5Assassin's Creed Valhalla
9Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six SiegeF1 22
10JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle RSaints Row 5
11Cult of the LambConstruction Simulator
12Gran Turismo 7F1 Manager 2022
13VALKYRIE ELYSIUMCult of the Lamb
14Star Wars Jedi: Fallen OrderRiders Republic
15Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles MoralesSteelrising
16Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles CollectionAmong Us
17SteelrisingGran Turismo 7
18ELDEN RINGFAR CRY 6
19Destroy All Humans! 2 - ReprobedStray
20Assassin's Creed ValhallaResident Evil 3
ABD/Kanada Avrupa
1NBA 2K23FIFA 23
2FIFA 23NBA 2K23
3Madden NFL 23Grand Theft Auto V
4Grand Theft Auto VMinecraft
5MinecraftThe Forest
6Red Dead Redemption 2Red Dead Redemption 2
7Cyberpunk 2077Dead Island: Definitive Edition
8Dead Island: Definitive EditionEA Sports UFC 4
9EA Sports UFC 4The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
10The ForestF1 22
11The Last of Us Part IIAssassin's Creed Origins
12Dragon Ball FighterZCyberpunk 2077
13Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon BreakpointAssassin's Creed Odyssey
14Saints Row 5Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint
15Batman: Arkham KnightThe Last of Us Part II
16God of WarRiders Republic
17Dragon Ball Z: KakarotTom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
18Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder's RevengeARK: Survival Evolved
19Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six SiegeTekken 7
20The Witcher 3: Wild HuntA Way Out

ABD/Kanada Avrupa
1Beat SaberBeat Saber
2Job SimulatorJob Simulator
3SUPERHOT VRSUPERHOT VR
4Astro Bot Rescue MissionSniper Elite VR
5Creed: Rise to GlorySwordsman VR
6Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-alityCreed: Rise to Glory
7NFL ProERA '22Astro Bot Rescue Mission
8Swordsman VRMarvel's Iron Man VR
9Sniper Elite VRThe Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
10Transformers Beyond RealityRick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
Yakupcan Aydemir
