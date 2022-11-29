2023'te çıkacak oyunlar! 2023'te hangi oyunlar çıkacak?
Gamegar Haberleri
2022'de piyasaya sürülen birçok baş yapıtın ardından bu yılın yavaş yavaş sonuna doğru gelirken bizleri 2023'te hangi oyunların beklediğini sizler için araştırdık. Piyasaya sürülmesi beklenen, çıkış tarihi ertelenen birçok AAA kalitede oyunun yanı sıra bağımsız yapımların oyunları da bizleri bekliyor olacak. Peki, 2023'te hangi oyunlar çıkacak? 2023'te çıkacak oyunlar neler? Detayları haberimizde…
2023 yılı video oyunları için muazzam bir yıl olacak gibi görünüyor ve daha önce bu yıl için planlanan birçok oyun 2023'e ertelendi.Hogwarts Legacy, Dead Space Remake ve Diablo IV gibi ünlü oyunların yanı sıra klasik oyunların birkaç yüksek profilli yeniden yapımı da 2023'te gelecek.
2023 yılında PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC (Steam & Epic games), Nintendo Switch, iOS ve Android için çıkış yapacak tüm oyunları sizler için listeledik. Çıkış tarihi belli olan oyunların yanı sıra yalnızca 2023 yılında çıkacağı bildirilen oyunları da sizler için derledik. İşte 2023'te çıkacak oyunlar:
- One Piece Odyssey (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) - 13 Ocak
- A Space for the Unbound (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) - 19 Ocak
- Persona 4 Golden (Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) - 19 Ocak
- Persona 3 Portable (Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One) - 19 Ocak
- Fire Emblem Engage (Switch) - 20 Ocak
- Forspoken (PS5, PC) - 24 Ocak
- OddBallers (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Dead Space (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - 27 Ocak
- Superfuse(PC) - 23 Ocak
- Deliver Us Mars (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S) - 2 Şubat
- Clash: Artifacts of Chaos(PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC) - 9 Şubat
- Hogwarts Legacy (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC) - 10 Şubat
- Wanted: Dead (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) - 10 Şubat
- Blanc (Switch, PC) - 14 Şubat
- Theaterhtym Final Bar Line (Switch, PS4) - 16 Şubat
- Tales of Symphonia Remastered (PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch)
- Wild Hearts (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - 17 Şubat
- Atomic Heart (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) - 21 Şubat
- Like a Dragon: Ishin (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) - 21 Şubat
- Cosmonius High (PSVR 2) - 22 Şubat
- Digimon World: Next Order (Switch, PC) - 22 Şubat
- Horizon Call of the Mountain(PSVR 2) - 22 Şubat
- Blood Bowl 3 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) - 23 Şubat
- Company of Heroes 3(PC) - 23 Şubat
- Sons of the Forest (PC) - 23 Şubat
- Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & The Secret Key (Switch, PS4, PS5, PC) - 24 Şubat
- Kerbal Space Program 2 (PC) - 24 Şubat
- Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Switch) - 24 Şubat
- Octopath Traveler 2 (Switch, PS5, PS4, PC) - 24 Şubat
- Destiny 2: Lightfall(PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) - 28 Şubat
- The Day Before (PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5) - 1 Mart
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S) - 3 Mart
- Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) - 9 Mart
- ONI: Road to be the Mightiest Oni (Switch, PS5, PS4, PC) - 9 Mart
- Skull and Bones (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - 9 Mart
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure (PS4, Switch, PC) - 14 Mart
- Have a Nice Death(Switch) - 22 Mart
- Storyteller(Switch, PC) - 23 Mart
- Resident Evil 4 Remake(PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - 24 Mart
- Dead Island 2 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - 28 Nisan
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) – 12 Mayıs
- 1000xResist (Switch, PC)
- Abiotic Factor(PC)
- After the Fall (PSVR 2)
- Alan Wake 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Aliens: Dark Descent (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Anger Foot (PC)
- Another Crab's Treasure (Switch, PC)
- Arc Raiders (PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5)
- Ark 2 (Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Arran: The Book of Heroes (PC)
- Aska (PC)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage(PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Atlas Fallen (PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, PC)
- Baldur's Gate 3 (PC)
- Barkhan (PC)
- BattleBit Remastered(PC)
- Behemoth (Quest 2)
- Bio-Gun (PC)
- Black Myth: Wukong(PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
- Blanc(Switch, PC)
- Blazing Strike (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)
- Bomb Rush Cyberfunk (Switch, PC)
- Botany Manor (Switch)
- Boundary (PS4, PC)
- Bounty Star(PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Bramble: The Mountain King(PC)
- Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles(PC)
- Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile (iOS, Android)
- Capes (PC)
- Chants of Sennaar (Switch, PC)
- Cities VR - Enhanced Edition(PSVR 2)
- Cocoon (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly(PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Convergence: A League of Legends Story (PC)
- Creature Keeper (PC)
- Crossfire: Sierra Squad (PSVR 2)
- Curse of the Sea Rats (Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Cyber Knights: Flashpoint (PC, iOS, Android)
- Cygni: All Guns Blazing(PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Cygnus Enterprises (PC)
- Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow(PC)
- Desta: The Memories Between(Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Diablo IV (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5)
- Disney Illusion Island (Switch)
- Dordogne (Switch, PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Dune: Spice Wars(PC)
- Dungeons of the Amber Griffin(PC)
- Dredge(Switch, PC)
- Earth: From Another Sun (PC)
- Earthlock 2(PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- EA Sports PGA Tour 2023 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes(Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Endless Dungeon(PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)
- Eternights(PS5, PS4, PC)
- Everspace 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Everywhere(Platform belirtilmedi)
- Exoprimal (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
- Fae Farm (Switch)
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (PS5)
- Final Fantasy XVI (PS5)
- Firmament(PC, PS4, PS5)
- Flashback 2 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Flock (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Forever Skies(PS5, PC)
- Forza Motorsport(Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Frontier's Warhammer: Age of Sigmar RTS (PC, Konsol)
- Front Mission 2 Remake (Switch)
- Frozen Flame(PC)
- Ghostrunner 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Glimmer in Mirror (PC)
- Gori: Cuddly Carnage (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- GrimGrimoire OnceMore (PS5, PS4, Switch)
- Gunbrella (Switch, PC)
- Hell is Us (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Hello Neighbor: Search & Rescue(Quest)
- Hollow Knight: Silksong (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Homeworld 3 (PC)
- Hyenas (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Hyper Light Breaker(PC)
- Hytale(PC)
- Ib (Switch)
- Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road of Heroes(PS4, Switch, iOS, Android)
- Industries of Titan (PC)
- Inkbound (PC)
- Jumplight Odyssey(PC)
- Jurassic World Aftermath Collection(PSVR 2)
- Karlson (PC)
- Kerbel Space Program 2(PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
- Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game(PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
- Layers of Fears (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Leap(PS5, PS4, PC)
- Level Zero (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Lichenvale (PC)
- Lies of P (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
- Lightyear Frontier(Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes (Switch, PC)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2(PS5)
- Mask of the Rose(PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Master Detective Archives: Rain Code (Switch)
- Masterplan Tycoon (PC)
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (Switch, PS4, PC)
- Men of War 2 (PC)
- Metal Slug Tactics (Switch, PC)
- Mina the Hollower (PC)
- Minecraft Legends(Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
- Mineko's Night Market (Switch, PC)
- Moon Mystery(PC)
- Mortal Kombat: Onslaught (iOS, Android)
- Moving Out 2 (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Mumbai Gullies (PC)
- My Time at Sandrock(PC)
- Nightingale(PC)
- Nine Sols (PC, Switch, PS4)
- Off The Grid (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Once Human(PC)
- Ova Magica(Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Oxenfree II: Lost Signals(Switch, PS4, PS5, PC)
- Pacific Drive (PS5, PC)
- Palworld (PC)
- Paradize Project(PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S)
- Park Beyond(PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Payday 3 (PC, Konsol)
- Pepper Grinder(Switch, PC)
- Pikmin 4 (Switch)
- Pistol Whip(PSVR 2)
- Planet of Lana (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Prehistoric Kingdom(PC)
- Pragmata (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Ravenlok(Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Ravenswatch(PS5, PC)
- Read Only Memories: Neurodiver (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Redfall (PC, Xbox Series X|S)
- Replaced (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
- RoboCop: Rogue City (PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch)
- Rune Factory 3 Special (Switch)
- SacriFire (PC)
- Scars Above (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Sea of Stars (PC, Switch)
- Season: A letter to the future (PS4, PS5, PC)
- Schim (PC, PS4, PS5)
- Shadows of Doubt (PC)
- Silent Hill: Ascension (Açıklanmadı)
- Skate Story(PC)
- Slime Rancher 2 (Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story (PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch)
- Songs of Conquest(PC)
- Solium Infernum (PC)
- Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl(Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Starfield (PC, Xbox Series X|S)
- Star Trek: Resurgence(PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor(PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Star Wars: Hunters (Switch, iOS, Android)
- Stellar Blade (PS5)
- Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)
- Street Fighter 6 (PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC)
- Suikoden 1 & II HD Remaster(PS5, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Super Bomberman R 2 (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, P C)
- System Shock (PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Tales of Symphonia (Switch, PS4, Xbox One)
- Tchia(PS4, PS5, PC)
- Tentacular (PSVR 2)
- Teslagrad 2(PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown (Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS5, PC)
- The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR (PSVR 2)
- The Expanse (PC, Konsol)
- The Great War: Western Front (PC)
- The Invincible (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- The Isle Tide Hotel(PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, iOS, Android, PC)
- The Last Case of Benedict Fox(Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- The Last Faith (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie(PS4, Switch, PC)
- The Light Brigade(PSVR 2)
- The Lords of the Fallen(PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S)
- The Plucky Squire(PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)
- The Repair House (PC)
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre(PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2 (Quest, PSVR, PSVR 2)
- The Wandering Village ( PC)
- The Wolf Among Us 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)
- Thirsty Suitors (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
- Time Flies (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)
- Tintin Reporter: Cigars of the Pharoah (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- To The Stars (Switch, PC)
- Tron Identity(PC)
- Under the Waves(PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Untamed Tactics (PC)
- Valheim(Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Venba (Switch)
- Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)
- Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide(Xbox Series X|S)
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader(PC, consoles)
- Wild Hearts (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC)
- Witchfire (PC)
- World of Horror (Switch, PS4, PC)
- WrestleQuest (Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)
- Xenonauts 2 (PC)
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox (PS5)
- Zenith: The Last City (Quest, PSVR)