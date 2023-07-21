Kolombiya Büyükelçiliği, Ankara'da konserle bağımsızlık yıl dönümünü kutladı

By Diyar Guldogan and Dilara Hamit

Colombia's embassy in Türkiye marked the country's 213th independence anniversary Thursday with a concert in the capital Ankara.

"I would like to point out that relations with Türkiye are going on happily and enjoy a very robust bilateral agenda, recently enriched by visits at the highest level, during which they were strengthened by the signing of a good number of agreements on multiple issues in full force in the economic and commercial fields," Ambassador Julio Anibal Riano said ahead of the piano concert.

Colombia for Türkiye is its second biggest trading partner in Latin America and for Colombia, Türkiye is its fifth largest trading partner, he added.

"Despite the physical distance, we are united with Türkiye by a meridian of transparent and respectful friendship," he said.

Attending the concert, the Turkish Foreign Ministry's Deputy Director General for Americas Ceylan Ozen Erisen said the Turkish-Colombian friendship and partnership truly work for the benefit of the peoples of the two nations.

"Deepening our already very close relations with Latin American countries is a priority for us. Last year, we upgraded our relations with Colombia to the level of a strategic partnership. Now it is time to put our strategic partnership in concrete action," Erisen said.

Relations between Türkiye and Colombia are developing in almost every field.

Türkiye and Colombia opened their embassies in 2010 in Bogota and 2011 in Ankara respectively.