75. Emmy Ödülleri adayları açıklandı! 27 dalda aday gösterilen Succession dizisi listeye damga vurdu

Televizyon Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından bu yıl 75'incisi düzenlenecek Emmy Ödülleri'nin adayları netleşti. 19 Eylül'de sahiplerini bulacak olan törende Succession dizisi 27, The Last of Us 23 ve The White Lotus ise 14 dalda aday gösterildi.

BİRDEN FAZLA DALDA ADAY OLDULAR

27 dalga aday gösterilen Succession dizisinin Instagram hesabından yapılan paylaşımda "En İyi Drama Dizisi de dahil olmak üzere toplam 27 Emmy adaylığı için Succession oyuncu kadrosunu ve ekibini tebrik ederiz" ifadelerine yer verildi. Dünyaca ünlü yapımların arasında yer alan Ted Lasso 21, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 14, The Bear 13, BEEF 13, DahmerMonster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story 13, Wednesday 12, Barry 11 ve Only Murders In The Building 11 adaylık kazandı.

İşte 75. Emmy Ödülleri adayları...

En İyi Drama Dizisi

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

En İyi Komedi Dizisi

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders In The Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

En İyi Mini Dizi

Beef

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fleishman Is In Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Drama dalında En İyi Erkek Oyuncu

Bill Hader, Barry

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Komedi dalında En İyi Kadın Oyuncu

Christine Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Komedi dalında En İyi Erkek Oyuncu

Bill Hader, Barry

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Komedi dalında En İyi Kadın Oyuncu

Christine Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Mini Dizi/Televizyon Filmi

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales

Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon, George & Tammy

Steven Yeun, Beef

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Mini Dizi/Televizyon Filmi

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is In Trouble

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Ali Wong, Beef

Drama dalında En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus

Theo James, The White Lotus

Matthew Macfayden, Succession

Alan Ruck, Succession

Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Drama dalında En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Komedi dalında En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Komedi dalındaEn İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu – Mini Dizi/Televizyon Filmi

Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Joseph Lee, Beef

Ray Liotta, Black Bird

Young Mazino, Beef

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu – Mini Dizi/Televizyon Filmi

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales

Maria Bello, Beef

Claire Danes, Fleishman is in Trouble

Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales

Camilla Morrone, Daisy Jones & the Six

Niecy Nash-Betts Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Merritt Wever: Tiny Beautiful Things

En İyi Erkek Konuk Oyuncu – Drama

Murray Barlett, The Last of Us

James Cromwell, Succession

Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us

Arian Moayed, Succession

Nick Offerman, The Last of Us

Keivonn Montreal Woodward, The Last of Us

En İyi Kadın Konuk Oyuncu – Drama

Hiam Abbass, Succession

Cherry Jones, Succession

Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us

Storm Reid, The Last of Us

Anna Torv, The Last of Us

Harriet Walter, Succession

En İyi Erkek Konuk Oyuncu – Komedi

Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building

Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live

Oliver Platt, The Bear

Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

En İyi Kadın Konuk Oyuncu – Komedi

Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso

Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live

Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary

Judith Light, Poker Face

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

En İyi Yarışma Programı

The Amazing Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

En İyi Reality Şovu

Antiques Roadshow

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye

Shark Tank

En İyi Yarışma Programı Sunucusu

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Nicole Byer, Nailed It!

Amy Pohler, Maya Rudolph, Baking It

RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race

En İyi Sohbet Programı

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Problem with Jon Stewart

En İyi Skeç Programı

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

En İyi Canlı Program

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Elton John: Farewell from Dodger Stadium

The Oscars

75th Annual Tony Awards

En İyi Program

Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter

John Mulaney: Baby J

Lizzo: Live in Concert

Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would

Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer

En İyi TV Filmi

Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas

Fire Island

Hocus Pocus 2

Prey

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

En İyi Animasyon Dizisi

Bob's Burgers

Intergalactic

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal

Rick and Morty

The Simpsons

En İyi Belgesel Özel Bölümü

Being Mary Tyler Moore

Judy Blume Forever

My Transparent Life

Pamela, A Love Story

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

En İyi Belgesel

Dear Mama

100 Foot Wave

Secrets of the Elephants

The 1619 Project

The U.S. and the Holocaust

En İyi Drama Dizisi Yazarlığı