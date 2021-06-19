Lavender Days in Tekirdag
HABER SON DAKİKA MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ İNDİRİM KUPONLARITÜMÜ
Üye Girişi

Lavender Days in Tekirdag

Lavender Days in Tekirdag
Demirören Haber Ajansı - Haberler | Güncel

Tekirdag Governor Aziz Yildirim invited everyone to participate the 2 days 'Lavendar Days' event in purple lavender fields in Tekirdag.The 2-day 'Lavender Days' event organized by the Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism has started.

Tekirdag Governor Aziz Yildirim invited everyone to participate the 2 days 'Lavendar Days' event in purple lavender fields in Tekirdag.

The 2-day 'Lavender Days' event organized by the Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism has started. On the first day of the event folk dance performances were held, photographs were taken in the purple fields.Governor Aziz Yildirim stated that the cultivation areas of lavender in the country have expanded in recent years and said, "It is also an aromatic plant. Again, we all know that medicinal and aromatic plants are very popular and find customers all over the world, especially during this pandemic period, but of course, lavender is one of our traditional plants."


Lavender Days in Tekirdag
Lavender Days in Tekirdag
Lavender Days in Tekirdag
Lavender Days in Tekirdag
Lavender Days in Tekirdag
Lavender Days in Tekirdag
Lavender Days in Tekirdag

Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı

Haber Yorumları
500
Yazılan yorumlar hiçbir şekilde Haberler.com’un görüş ve düşüncelerini yansıtmamaktadır. Yorumlar, yazan kişiyi bağlayıcı niteliktedir.

Manşet Haberler

Hakkımızda Künye İletişim Reklam Webmaster İşbirliği RSS Sitene Ekle
Haber Son Dakika Güncel Haberler Yerel Haberler Fotogaleri İndirim Kuponları
Haberler Ekonomi Spor Magazin Dünya Gündem
Politika Fuat Oktay Meral Akşener Mustafa Şentop Devlet Bahçeli Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu
Magazin Bergen Müge Anlı Burcu Biricik Serenay Sarıkaya
Spor Ali Koç Mert Müldür Nihat Özdemir Sergen Yalçın Çağlar Söyüncü
Tüm Haberler Hava Durumu Namaz Vakitleri Gazeteler Güzel Sözler
Antoloji.com Hastane.com.tr Intersinema.com Yenikadin.com
Haberler.com Ios Uygulaması Haberler.com Android Uygulaması Haberler.com Huawei Uygulaması
Haberler.com Google News Haberler.com Facebook Haberler.com Twitter Haberler.com Instagram Haberler.com Linkedin Haberler.com Whatsapp Google Asistan Haberler.com Google Podcast Haberler.com iTunes Podcast Haberler.com Spotify Podcast Haberler.com RSS Haberler.com Google Business Haberler.com Wikipedia Haberler.com Youtube
Lavender Days in Tekirdag - Haberler
Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

[Kullanım Şartları] - [Gizlilik Politikası] - [Çerez Politikası] - [Kişisel Verilerin Korunması] - [Hata Bildir] 19.06.2021 15:18:30. #1.13#

title