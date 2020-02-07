Kushner meets with representatives of UNSC countries at lunch in New York
Haberler » Güncel » Kushner meets with representatives of UNSC countries at lunch in New York - Haber

Kushner meets with representatives of UNSC countries at lunch in New York

FEBRUARY 06: Donald Trump's son-in-law and Senior Advisor Jared Kushner meets with the representatives of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) at the Permanent Mission of the United States in New York, United States on February 06, 2020. -

07.02.2020 08:45 | Son Güncelleme: 07.02.2020 08:47
Kushner meets with representatives of UNSC countries at lunch in New York

FEBRUARY 06: 's son-in-law and Senior Advisor meets with the representatives of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) at the Permanent Mission of the United States in , United States on February 06, 2020. -

Kaynak: AA

Haber Videosu

: Kushner meets with representatives of UNSC countries at lunch in New York
Haberler.com Google NewsTakip Et Facebook'ta Paylaş!Paylaş Twitter'da Paylaş!Tweetle Whatsapp'da Paylaş!Gönder Instagram SayfasıTakip Et

Manşet

Haberler