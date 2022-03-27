Orphan children evacuated from Ukraine came to Antalya

ANTALYA (DHA) - After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, some children and civilians living in the orphanage were evacuated to Poland by train for safety reasons. After the meetings of the Turkish Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Family and Social Services, and Migration Management with the relevant Ukrainian institutions for the evacuation of children in orphanages, it was decided to admit 159 orphan children and 26 care staff to Turkey.

"The first group of children in orphanages arrived today. With the help of both the Turkish government and Ukrainian companies, we will place the children in a hotel here. We thank both Turkey and the Turkish government for this help. This is the first group to come, but we are waiting for the second group. Children will come from cities that the Russian army has bombed or may bomb" said Vasyl Bodnar Ambassador of Ukraine to Ankara.

Children who came to Antalya from Ukraine were taken to the buses waiting to go to the hotel where they will stay after the procedures. 7-year-old Sonya Horenko, who was among the group, did not let go of her teddy bear for a moment until she got to the bus from the airport.

