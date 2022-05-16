PlayStation Plus Extra ve Premium Oyun Listesi Detaylandırıldı - Haberler

PlayStation Plus Extra ve Premium Oyun Listesi Detaylandırıldı
- Güncelleme:
Sony tarafından PlayStation Plus Extra ve Premium'da yer alacak oyunların bir kısmı açıklandı.
Sony tarafından PlayStation Plus Extra ve Premium oyun listesi açıklandı.
Yenilenen PlayStation Plus sisteminin Extra ve Premium/Deluxe kategorilerinde abonelere sunulacak oyun kataloğu netleşmeye başladı. PlayStation Blog'da paylaşılan duyuru ile yeni PS Plus'ın en üst iki kademesi olan Extra ve Premium'da yer alacak PS5, PS4, PS3, PS1 ve PSP oyunlarından bazıları açıklandı.
Yeni PS Plus sistemi 24 Mayıs'ta Asya'da, 2 Haziran'da Japonya'da, 13 Haziran'da Amerika'da ve son olarak 23 Haziran'da Avrupa'da ve Türkiye'de hizmete sunulacak. Sony, PS Plus Extra seviyesinde 400'e yakın PS5 ve PS4 sunacağını, Premium seviyesinde ise klasik oyunlarla birlikte bu sayının 700 civarında olacağını açıklamıştı. Bugün açıklanan listede ise bu oyunların bir kısmı yer alıyor.
Duyuruda ayrıca her ayın ortasında PlayStation Plus Extra ve Premium oyun listesi için yeni yapımların ekleneceği belirtiliyor.
Sony Üç Aşamalı Yeni PlayStation Plus Servisini Duyurdu
PlayStation Plus Extra için PS5 ve PS4 Oyunları:
PlayStation Studios
Alienation | Housemarque, PS4
Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4
Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4
Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4
Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4
Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director's Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5
Demon's Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5
Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5
Everybody's Golf | Japan Studio, PS4
Ghost Of Tsushima Director's Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5
God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4
Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla, PS4
Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4
Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4
Knack | Japan Studio, PS4
LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4
LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
Marvel's Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5
Matterfall |Housemarque, PS4
MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4
Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
Resogun | Housemarque, PS4
Returnal | Housemarque, PS5
Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4
Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4
The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4
The Last of US Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4
The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4
Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4
Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End | Naughty Dog, PS4
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4
Üçüncü Parti Stüdyolardan
Ashen | Annapurna Interactive,PS4
Assassin's Creed Valhalla | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5
Batman: Arkham Knight | WB Games, PS4
Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4
Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4
Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5
Dead Cells| Motion Twin, PS4
Far Cry 3 Remaster | Ubisoft, PS4
Far Cry 4 | Ubisoft, PS4
Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4
For Honor | Ubisoft, PS4
Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5
Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5
Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5
Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4
Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4
Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4
Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
South Park: The Fractured but Whole*** | Ubisoft, PS4
The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5
The Crew 2 | Ubisoft, PS4
Tom Clancy's The Division | Ubisoft, PS4
PlayStation Plus Premium Oyunları
Remaster Versiyonları Olan Klasik Oyunlar:
PlayStation Studios
Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits | Japan Studio, PS4
Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4
Dark Cloud 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
FantaVision | SIE, PS4
Hot Shots Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4
Jak II | Naughty Dog, PS4
Jak 3| Naughty Dog, PS4
Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4
Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4
Siren | Japan Studio, PS4
Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4
Üçüncü Parti
Baja: Edge of Control HD | THQ Nordic, PS4
Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4
Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4
Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4
Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4
Lego Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4
Diğer Klasik Oyunlar
PlayStation Studios
Ape Escape | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
Hot Shots Golf | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
I.Q. Intelligent Qube | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
Syphon Filter | Bend Studio, Original PlayStation
Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSP
Üçüncü Parti
Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation
Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation
Worms World Party | Team 17, Original PlayStation
Worms Armageddon | Team17, Original PlayStation
Orijinal PS3 Oyunları (Sadece Streaming ile Oynanabilir)
PlayStation Studios
Crash Commando | Creative Vault Studios, PS3
Demon's Souls | From Software, PS3
echochrome | Japan Studio, PS3
Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds | Japan Studio, PS3
Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational | Japan Studio, PS3
Ico | Japan Studio, PS3
Infamous | Sucker Punch, PS3
Infamous 2 | Sucker Punch, PS3
Infamous: Festival of Blood | Sucker Punch, PS3
LocoRoco Cocoreccho! | Japan Studio, PS3
MotorStorm Apocalypse | Evolution Studios, PS3
MotorStorm RC | Evolution Studios, PS3
Puppeteer | Japan Studio, PS3
rain | Japan Studio, PS3
Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty | Insomniac Games, PS3
Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time |Insomniac Games, PS3
Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus | Insomniac Games, PS3
Resistance 3 | Insomniac Games, PS3
Super Stardust HD | Housemarque, PS3
Tokyo Jungle | Japan Studio, PS3
When Vikings Attack | Clever Beans, PS3
Üçüncü Parti
Asura's Wrath | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 | Konami, PS3
Devil May Cry HD Collection | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
Enslaved: Odyssey to the West | Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3
F.E.A.R. | WB Games, PS3
Lost Planet 2 | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 | Koei Tecmo, PS3
Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare |Rockstar Games, PS3