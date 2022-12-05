Bu hafta hangi oyunlar çıkacak? 5 – 11 Aralık 2022
Her hafta yeni oyunlar piyasaya sürülmeye devam ediyor. Piyasaya yeni sürülen oyunların yanı sıra daha önce sürülmüş fakat farklı platformlara çıkış yapmaya hazırlanan oyunlar da yeni yerlerini almaya başlıyor. PC, Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, iOS ve Android için çıkacak yeni oyunlarda bu hafta neler var? Aksiyon, macera, simülasyon ve daha fazla türde pek çok oyun 5 – 11 Aralık 2022 arasında çıkış yapmaya hazırlanıyor. Peki, Bu hafta hangi oyunlar çıkacak? Detayları haberimizde…
Her hafta olduğu gibi bu hafta da yeni oyunlar, oyuncularla buluşmaya hazırlanıypr. Aksiyon türünden simülasyonuna kadar bu hafta tüm platformlarda çıkacak yeni oyunları sizler için listeledik. İşte bu hafta piyasaya çıkacak yeni oyunlar.
5 – 11 Aralık 2022 tarihleri arasında PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS ve Android için çıkış yapacak oyunları sizler için derledik. İşte bu hafta çıkacak yeni oyunlar.
- Swordship –PS5, PC
- Paper Cut Mansion – Switch, PS4
- Cafe Owner Simulator – PC
- Divine Knockout – PS5, PC
- Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – PC
- Hello Neighbor 2 – PC, Xbox Series X|S
- Far Cry 6: Lost Between Worlds – PS5, Xbox Series X|S
- Two Point Campus: Space Academy –PS5, Xbox Series X|S
- Shredders – PS5
- Kukoos: Lost Pets –PS4, Switch
- Dobo's Heroes – Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- Hindsight – PS5, Xbox Series X|S
- Dwarf Fortress – PC
- Knights of Honor 2: Sovereign – PC
- Yi Xian: The Cultivation Card Game – PC
- Solar Ash – PC
- Impaler – PC
- Kynseed – PC
- Swordship –Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One
- Togges –PC, Switch
- Firefighting Simulator: The Squad –PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- Zombie Cure Lab – PC
- Terror of Hemasaurus – PS5, PS4
- IXION – PC
- Hubris – PC
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass – Switch
- Portal with RTX – PC
- Medieval Apocalypse – PC
- Paragon: The Overprime – PC
- Samurai Maiden – PS5, PC
- The Rumble Fish 2 – PS5, PS4
- Inner Abyss – PC
- The Forest Quartet – PC, PS5
- Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Malta Expansion – Xbox Series X|S – PC
- Escape Simulator: Wild West DLC –PC, Linux
- Chained Echoes –PC, Switch
- Witch on the Holy Night – Switch, PC
- Dad's Monster House – Xbox One
- Crossfire: Legion – PC
- Dragon Quest Treasures – Switch, PC
- Jitsu Squad – PS5, Xbox Series X|S
- Cyber Hook – PS4
- Stalcraft – PC
- Super Kiwi 64 –PC, Switch
- Afterglitch – PC, Xbox One
- Adventure Academia: The Fractured Continent – PC, PS4, Switch
- She Wants Me Dead –Xbox One
- Terror of Hemasaurus – Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One
- Choo-Choo Charles – PC