Bu hafta hangi oyunlar çıkacak? 17 - 23 Ekim 2022
Her hafta yeni oyunlar piyasaya sürülmeye devam ediyor. Piyasaya yeni sürülen oyunların yanı sıra daha önce sürülmüş fakat farklı platformlara çıkış yapmaya hazırlanan oyunlar da yeni yerlerini almaya başlıyor. PC, Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, iOS ve Android için çıkacak yeni oyunlarda bu hafta neler var? Aksiyon, macera, simülasyon ve daha fazla türde pek çok oyun 17 - 23 Ekim arasında çıkış yapmaya hazırlanıyor. Peki, Bu hafta hangi oyunlar çıkacak? Detayları haberimizde…
Her hafta olduğu gibi bu hafta da yeni oyunlar, oyuncularla buluşmaya hazırlanıypr. Aksiyon türünden simülasyonuna kadar bu hafta tüm platformlarda çıkacak yeni oyunları sizler için listeledik. İşte bu hafta piyasaya çıkacak yeni oyunlar.
17 - 23 Ekim2022 tarihleri arasında PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS ve Android için çıkış yapacak oyunları sizler için derledik. İşte bu hafta çıkacak yeni oyunlar.
- Nova Lands: Emilia's Mission - PC
- Terror of Hemasaurus - PC
- Mars Base - PC
- Potionomics - PC
- Flat Eye - PC
- The Shadow GovernmentSimulator - PC
- Total War: Warhammer 3 Patch 2.2.0 - PC
- Amberial Dreams - PC
- Kovox Pitch - Xbox One, Xbox Series X
- A Plague Tale: Requiem - PC, PS5, Switch, Xbox Series X
- Them's Fightin' Herds - PS5, Switch
- Nitro Kid - PC
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed - PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X
- Deadlink - PC
- The Last Hero of Nostalgaia -PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X
- Harmony's Odyssey - PC, Switch
- Pnevmo-Capsula - PS5, PS4
- The Trader: Goods Dealer Simulator - PC
- Of Blades & Trails - PC
- Undread Horde 2: Necropolis - PC
- The Valiant - PC
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - PC
- Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood Teef - Switch, PC
- Gas Station Simulator - PS5, Xbox Series X
- Inertial Drift - Xbox Series X, PS5
- Horror Tycoon - PC
- The Pegasus Expedition - PC
- Maria + Rabbids Sparks of Hope - Switch
- Batora: Lost Haven - PC, PS5
- Park Story- PC, Xbox Series X
- Match Point: Tennis Championship - Switch
- Half Life: VR Mod - PC
- Vampire Survivors - PC, MAC
- Tempus: Level Escape - Xbox Series X, Xbox One
- Second Extinction - Xbox Series X, PC
- Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher - Switch
- Phantom Abyss - Xbox Series X
- Hell is Others - PC
- Sea Horizon - Switch
- Internet Generation - PC
- Jojo Siwa: Worldwide Party - Switch, PS4
- Faith: The Unholy Trinity - PC
- Gotham Knights - PS5, PC, Xbox Series X
- Aery: Last Day of Earth - PC, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X
- New Tales from the Borderlands -PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X
- Persona 5 Royal - PC, PS5
- Love Shore - PC, Xbox One