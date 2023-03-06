Bu hafta çıkacak yeni oyunlar! 6 – 12 Mart 2023
Gamegar Haberleri
Her hafta yeni oyunlar piyasaya sürülmeye devam ediyor. Piyasaya yeni sürülen oyunların yanı sıra daha önce sürülmüş fakat farklı platformlara çıkış yapmaya hazırlanan oyunlar da yeni yerlerini almaya başlıyor. PC, Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, iOS ve Android için çıkacak yeni oyunlarda bu hafta neler var? Aksiyon, macera, simülasyon ve daha fazla türde pek çok oyun 6 – 12 Mart 2023 arasında çıkış yapmaya hazırlanıyor. Peki, bu hafta hangi oyunlar çıkacak? Detayları haberimizde…
Her hafta olduğu gibi bu hafta da yeni oyunlar, oyuncularla buluşmaya hazırlanıypr. Aksiyon türünden simülasyonuna kadar bu hafta tüm platformlarda çıkacak yeni oyunları sizler için listeledik. İşte bu hafta piyasaya çıkacak yeni oyunlar.
6 – 12 Mart 2023 tarihleri arasında PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS ve Android için çıkış yapacak oyunları sizler için derledik. İşte bu hafta çıkacak yeni oyunlar.
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania – PC, Switch
- Uncharted Waters Origin – PC, Android
- The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition – PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S
- Little Witch Nobeta –PS4, Switch
- Pronty – Switch
- Romancelvania – PC, PS5
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – The Last Sarkorians – PC
- Outlanders – PC
- Hotel Renovator – PC
- Vessels of Decay – PC
- Goblins of Elderstone – PC
- ONI: Road to be the Mightiest Oni –PC, PS5
- PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo – PC, Switch
- KartRider: Drift –PC, Xbox One
- Sanctuary Saga –PC
- Contraband Police – PC
- Caverns of Mars: Recharged – Xbox One, PC
- Tiny Troopers: Global Ops – Xbox Series X|S, PC
- Mondealy – PC
- Record of Agarest War – Switch
- Session: Skate Sim – Switch
- Ib – Switch
- The Last Spell –Switch, PS5
- Chippy & Noppo – PC, Switch
- Terraformers – PC
- Figment 2: Creed Valley – PC, Switch
- Train Life: A Railway Simulator – Switch
- Zapling Bygone – Switch, Xbox Series X|S
- Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse –PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- Strategic Mind: Spectre of Communism – Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One
- Papetura – PS4, PS5
- Relic space – PC
- Clash: Artifacts of Chaos –PC, PS5
- Monster Enrgy Supercross – The Official Videogame – PC, PS5
- Known by Heart – Switch
- Transport Fever 2 – PS5, Xbox Series X|S
- Super Ninja Miner – Switch
- Do Not Feed the Monkeys 2099 – PC
- Space Tail: Lost in the Sands – Xbox One
- Battle Cry of Freedom – Update 2.0 – PC
- Peaky Blinders: The King's Ransom – Meta Quest 2
- Germinal – PC
- Masterplan Tycoon – PC
- Volley Pals – PC
- Mari and Bayu: The Road Home – Switch
- Big Ambitions – PC
- Before Your Eyes – PSVR 2, PS5
- Mato Anomalies –PS5, PC
- DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos – PS5, Xbox One
- Bleak Faith: Forsaken –PC, PS4
- Titanium Hound – Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- Flashout 3 – Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One