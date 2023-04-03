Bu hafta çıkacak yeni oyunlar! 3 - 9 Nisan 2023
Gamegar Haberleri
Her hafta yeni oyunlar piyasaya sürülmeye devam ediyor. Piyasaya yeni sürülen oyunların yanı sıra daha önce sürülmüş fakat farklı platformlara çıkış yapmaya hazırlanan oyunlar da yeni yerlerini almaya başlıyor. PC, Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, iOS ve Android için çıkacak yeni oyunlarda bu hafta neler var? Aksiyon, macera, simülasyon ve daha fazla türde pek çok oyun 3 - 9 Nisan 2023 arasında çıkış yapmaya hazırlanıyor. Peki, bu hafta hangi oyunlar çıkacak? Detayları haberimizde…
Her hafta olduğu gibi bu hafta da yeni oyunlar, oyuncularla buluşmaya hazırlanıypr. Aksiyon türünden simülasyonuna kadar bu hafta tüm platformlarda çıkacak yeni oyunları sizler için listeledik. İşte bu hafta piyasaya çıkacak yeni oyunlar.
3 - 9 Nisan 2023 tarihleri arasında PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS ve Android için çıkış yapacak oyunları sizler için derledik. İşte bu hafta çıkacak yeni oyunlar.
- RPG Stories - PC
- Dice Kingdoms - PC
- Full Metal Sergeant - PC, MAC
- Spiritfall - PC
- Atari Mania -PS5, PS4
- GrimGrimoire OnceMore - PS5, Switch
- Meet Your Maker -PC, PS5
- Road 96: Mile 0 -PC, PS5
- Filthy Animals | Heist Simulator - PC
- Fire Emblem Engage - Expansion Pack - Switch
- Creed: Rise to Glory Championship Edition - PS5, PS VR2
- A Light in the Dark - PS4, Switch
- Moviehouse - PC
- Batora: Lost Haven - Switch
- Dashing Orange - Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- Curse of the Sea Rats -PS5, PC
- Melon Journey: Bittersweet Memories - PC, Switch
- Dungeons of Aether - Switch
- Song ofthe Prairie - PC
- Everspace 2 - PC
- Volley Pals - Switch, Linux
- Across the Valley - PS5, PC
- Liberte - PC
- Marfusha - PS5, Xbox Series X|S
- Puupperazzi - Switch
- Oxygen - PC
- Supplice - PC
- Ravenswatch - PC
- Mindhack - PC
- The Library of Babel - PC, PS5
- Drill Deal: Oil Tycoon - Switch
- Horror Tale 1: Kidnapper - Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- EA Sports PGA Tour - PS5, Xbox Series X|S
- Path of Exile: Crucible - PC
- Resident Evil 4 Remake The Mercenaries DLC -PS5, Xbox Series X|S