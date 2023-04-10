Bu hafta çıkacak yeni oyunlar! 10 - 16 Nisan 2023
Her hafta yeni oyunlar piyasaya sürülmeye devam ediyor. Piyasaya yeni sürülen oyunların yanı sıra daha önce sürülmüş fakat farklı platformlara çıkış yapmaya hazırlanan oyunlar da yeni yerlerini almaya başlıyor. PC, Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, iOS ve Android için çıkacak yeni oyunlarda bu hafta neler var? Aksiyon, macera, simülasyon ve daha fazla türde pek çok oyun 10 - 16 Nisan 2023 arasında çıkış yapmaya hazırlanıyor. Peki, bu hafta hangi oyunlar çıkacak? Detayları haberimizde…
Her hafta olduğu gibi bu hafta da yeni oyunlar, oyuncularla buluşmaya hazırlanıypr. Aksiyon türünden simülasyonuna kadar bu hafta tüm platformlarda çıkacak yeni oyunları sizler için listeledik. İşte bu hafta piyasaya çıkacak yeni oyunlar.
10 - 16 Nisan 2023 tarihleri arasında PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS ve Android için çıkış yapacak oyunları sizler için derledik. İşte bu hafta çıkacak yeni oyunlar.
- Miniland Adventure - PC
- Guardian of Lore - Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- TRON: Identity - PC, Switch
- Process of Elimination - Switch, PS4
- ARK: Extinction - Switch
- Ghostwire: Tokyo - Spider's Thread - PC, Xbox Series X|S
- X4: Kingdom End - PC
- King of the Arcade - Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- Rusted Moss - PC
- GhostWire: Tokyo - Xbox Series X|S
- GHOSTWARE: Arena of the Dead - PC
- Pokemon Stadium - Switch
- Wildfrost - PC, Switch
- Flooded - PC
- Kill It With Fire VR -PS5, PS VR2
- Beyond the Long Night - PC
- Total War: WARHAMMER 3 - Forge of the Chaos Dwarfs - PC
- Tray Racers! - PC, Switch
- Boundary - PC
- Cannon Dancer -PS5, PS4
- Shardpunk: Verminfall - PC
- Hunt the Night - PC
- Fabledom - PC
- Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Parade - Switch
- Voodolls - PC
- Trinity Fusion - PC
- Castle of Shikigami 2 - Switch
- DE-EXIT: Eternal Matters - PC, Switch
- Path of Exile: Crucible - PS4, PS5
- Farm Slider - PS5, Xbox One
- Basketball Pinball - Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection - Switch, PC
- Harves Island - PC
- Inout - PC