Doç. Dr. Ahmet Yıldızhan: "İlk Evrensel Değer Akıl" dır"

"Öğreti" (The Teaching of Yildizhan)'ı kaleme alan Doç. Dr. Ahmet Yıldızhan, "100 Evrensel Değer" i (100 Universal Values) belirledikten sonra ayrıca "İlk 3 Evrensel Değer" (Top 3 Universal Values), "İlk 5 Evrensel Değer" (Top 5 Universal Values) ve "İlk 10 Evrensel Değer" in (Top 10 Universal Values) belirlenmesinin insanlık tarihi açısından çok önemli olduğunu belirtti.

Doç. Dr. Ahmet Yıldızhan "İlk Evrensel Değer" in (First Universal Value) "Akıl" (Mind) olduğunu ifade ederek, "Akıl kişileri ve toplumları iyiye, güzele, doğruya, doğru davranışa, hakikate götürür" dedi. "İkinci Evrensel Değer" in (Second Universal Value) "Sevgi" (Love), "Üçüncü Evrensel Değer" in (Third Universal Value) "Hakikat" (Truth) olduğunu belirtti.

"Öğreti" (The Teaching of Yildizhan), "İlk 3 Evrensel Değer" i (Top 3 Universal Values) şu şekilde sıralamaktadır:

1. Akıl (Mind) (İyiye, güzele, doğruya, doğru davranışa, hakikate götürür) (Mind leads you to the good, the fine, the correct, the right conduct, the truth)

2. Sevgi (Love)

3. Hakikat (Truth)

"Öğreti" (The Teaching of Yildizhan), Evrensel Değerler sıralamasında 4. sıraya "Barış" ı (Peace), 5. Sıraya "Adalet" i (Justice) yerleştirince "İlk 5 Evrensel Değer" (Top 5 Universal Values) ortaya çıktı.

"Öğreti" (The Teaching of Yildizhan)'a göre "İlk 5 Evrensel Değer" (Top 5 Universal Values) şu şekilde sıralanmaktadır:

1. Akıl (Mind) (İyiye, güzele, doğruya, doğru davranışa, hakikate götürür) (Mind leads you to the good, the fine, the correct, the right conduct, the truth)

2. Sevgi (Love)

3. Hakikat (Truth)

4. Barış (Peace)

5. Adalet (Justice)

Doç. Dr. Ahmet YILDIZHAN, "Öğreti" (The Teaching of Yildizhan)' a göre "İlk 10 Evrensel Değer" in (Top 10 Universal Values) şöyle sıralandığını belirtti:

1. Akıl (Mind) (İyiye, güzele, doğruya, doğru davranışa, hakikate götürür) (Mind leads you to the good, the fine, the correct, the right conduct, the truth)

2. Sevgi (Love)

3. Hakikat (Truth)

4. Barış (Peace)

5. Adalet (Justice)

6. Başkalarına zarar vermemek-varlıkları incitmemek-öldürmemek (Refraining from harm to others-not injuring beings-not killing)

7. Doğruluk-dürüstlük (Integrity)

8. Özgürlük (Freedom)

9. Merhamet (Compassion)

10. Hoşgörü (Tolerance)

Doç. Dr. Ahmet YILDIZHAN sözlerini şu şekilde tamamladı: "Öğreti" (The Teaching of Yildizhan) geleceği Akıl (Mind), Sevgi (Love) ve "100 Evrensel Değer" in (100 Universal Values) tamamı ile inşa edecektir.

