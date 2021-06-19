Bear cub attacked by dogs, has rescued
Turhan Tasci (34) saw dogs attacking a 3-month-old brown bear cub on the side of the road while he was driving. He chased the dogs and saved the bear cub, brought to Ulus Gendarmerie Command. The Gendarmerie reported the incident to the Nature Conservation and National Parks Branch Directorate where the 3-month-old female brown bear cub was checked by veterinarian Tolga Kandirali. Vet Kandirali reported that bear cub was in good health. The cub, which was placed in a special cage, released into the wild afterwards.

 "While driving I saw dogs attacking something by the side of the road. When we chased the dogs, we saw bear cub started running towards us as if saying 'save me'. We saved a life" Tasci said.


