THY Euroleague: Olympiakos: 87 - Fenerbahçe Beko: 96
THY Euroleague: Olympiakos: 87 - Fenerbahçe Beko: 96

THY Euroleague'in 17. haftasında Fenerbahçe Beko, Yunanistan deplasmanında Olympiakos'u 96-87 mağlup ederek 4 maç sonra galip geldi.

03.01.2020 08:55 | Son Güncelleme: 03.01.2020 08:55
THY Euroleague'in 17. haftasında Fenerbahçe Beko, Yunanistan deplasmanında 'u 96-87 mağlup ederek 4 maç sonra galip geldi.

Salon: Barış ve Dostluk Spor

Hakemler: Miguel Angel Perez xx, Olegs Latisevs xx, Robert Vyklicky xx

Olympiakos: Kostas Papanikolaou xx 11, Vassilis Spanoulis xx 14, Georgios Printezis xx 14, Will Cherry xx 10, Nikola Milutinov xx 11, Augustine Rubit x 4, Brandon Paul xx 11, Willie Reed xx 10, Taylor Rochestie x 2, Sasha Vezenko x, Wade Baldwin x

Başantrenör: Kestutis Kemzura

Fenerbahçe Beko: Derrick Williams xxx 13, Kostas Sloukas xxx 14, Nikola Kalinic x 6, x 2, Nando de Colo xxxx 32, Luigi Datome xxx 15, Leo Westermann x 6, Melih Mahmutoğlu xx 8

Başantrenör: Zeljko Obradovic

1. periyot: 20-22 (Fenerbahçe lehine)

Devre: 40-52 (Fenerbahçe lehine)

3. periyot: 61-74 (Fenerbahçe lehine)

(İHA)

Kaynak: İHA
