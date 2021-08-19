Security is at a high level against illegal crossings at the Iranian border
Security is at a high level against illegal crossings at the Iranian border

Security is at a high level against illegal crossings at the Iranian border
After the Taliban's takeover of power in Afghanistan, security at the Turkish border was increased to the highest level to prevent possible illegal crossings. Gendarmerie and Special Operations police forces in Igdir and Agri continue their inspections by using UAVs and thermal night vision cameras.

After the Taliban's takeover of power in Afghanistan, security at the Turkish border was increased to the highest level to prevent possible illegal crossings. Gendarmerie and Special Operations police forces in Igdir and Agri continue their inspections by using UAVs and thermal night vision cameras.

Intense security measures were taken to prevent illegal crossings at the Iranian border to prevent a possible migration wave from Afghanistan, where the Taliban took over. At the border, the gendarmerie and the Special Operations Police are highly alerted for the trespassing. On the borderline, there are exercises against the PKK terrorist organization as well as illegal immigrants. Teams on patrol in the region are scrutinizing the culverts and stream beds. Security forces monitor the region at night on the borderline with thermal night vision cameras as well. The region is followed by airborne UAVs, UCAVs, drones, and helicopters. The 144-kilometer modular border wall built on the Iranian borderline of Igdir and Agri prevents the passage of terrorists and fugitives. In the meantime, razor wires were pulled over the 7-ton mobile block walls.

Footage:

-Footage from the border-Razor wires-Patrols and monitoring

-Armed cars and armed forces

(PHOTOS)


Security is at a high level against illegal crossings at the Iranian border
Security is at a high level against illegal crossings at the Iranian border
Security is at a high level against illegal crossings at the Iranian border
Security is at a high level against illegal crossings at the Iranian border

Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı

Security is at a high level against illegal crossings at the Iranian border - Haberler
