THY Euroleague: ALBA Berlin: 84 - Fenerbahçe: 70
Fenerbahçe Beko, THY Euroleague 3. haftasında deplasmanda Almanya temsilcisi ALBA Berlin'e 84-70 mağlup oldu.
Salon: Mercedes-Benz Arena
Hakemler: Daniel Hierrezuelo xx, Jakub Zamojski xx, Ioannis Foufis xx
ALBA Berlin: da Silva xxx 22, Smith xx 3, Delow x 2, Sikma xx 13, Zoosman x 7, Lo xxx 21, Mattisseck xx 2, Schneider x 5, Olinde xx 9, Blatt x
Başantrenör: Aito Garcia Reneses
Fenerbahçe Beko: Shayok x 2, Henry xx 6, Pierre xx 9, Vesely xx 6, Booker xx 7, Metecan Birsen x, İsmet Akpınar x 6, Melih Mahmutoğlu x 4, de Colo xxx 15, Guduric x 3, Ahmet Düverioğlu xxx 12
Başantrenör: Aleksandar Djordjevic
1. Periyot: 18-19 (Fenerbahçe lehine)
Devre: 27-35 (Fenerbahçe lehine)
3. Periyot: 57-53 (ALBA Berlin lehine)
