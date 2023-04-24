Bu hafta çıkacak yeni oyunlar! 24 - 30 Nisan 2023
Her hafta yeni oyunlar piyasaya sürülmeye devam ediyor. Piyasaya yeni sürülen oyunların yanı sıra daha önce sürülmüş fakat farklı platformlara çıkış yapmaya hazırlanan oyunlar da yeni yerlerini almaya başlıyor. PC, Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, iOS ve Android için çıkacak yeni oyunlarda bu hafta neler var? Aksiyon, macera, simülasyon ve daha fazla türde pek çok oyun 24 - 30 Nisan 2023 arasında çıkış yapmaya hazırlanıyor. Peki, bu hafta hangi oyunlar çıkacak? Detayları haberimizde…
Her hafta olduğu gibi bu hafta da yeni oyunlar, oyuncularla buluşmaya hazırlanıypr. Aksiyon türünden simülasyonuna kadar bu hafta tüm platformlarda çıkacak yeni oyunları sizler için listeledik. İşte bu hafta piyasaya çıkacak yeni oyunlar.
24 - 30 Nisan 2023 tarihleri arasında PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS ve Android için çıkış yapacak oyunları sizler için derledik. İşte bu hafta çıkacak yeni oyunlar.
- MISTROUGE: Mist and the Living Dungeons - PC
- Wuthering Waves - PC
- Smile for Me - PS5, Switch
- Shadows of Doubt - PC
- Oddyssey: Your Space, Your Way - PC
- Afterimage - PC, PS5
- Trinity Trigger - PS5, Switch
- Strayed Lights - PC, PS5
- Stranded: Alien Dawn - PC, PS5
- Roots of Pacha - PC
- Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord - PS5, Switch
- R-Type Final 3 Evolved - PS5
- DoraKone - Xbox Series X|S, Switch
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Future Redeemed - Switch
- The Centennial Case : A Shijima Story -iOS, Android
- Magical Drop VI - PC, Switch
- TramSim: Console Edition - Xbox Series X|S
- Honkai: Star Rail -PC, iOS
- Ampersat - Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- Casette Beast - PC
- Mangavania -Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- Alien: Fireteam Elite - Switch
- The Creepy Syndrome -PC, PS4
- Omega Strikers - Switch, Xbox One
- Dungeon Drafters - PC
- Bramble: The Mountain King - PC, PS5
- Protodroid DeLTA - PC, PS5
- Tin Can - Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One
- ArcRunner - PC, PS5
- Ash of Gods: The Way - PC, Switch
- LIVE A LIVE HD-2D Remake - PC, PS5
- Picross S9 - Switch
- Zoria: Age of Shattering - PC
- Velocity Noodle - PS4, PS5
- The Swordsmen X: Survival - PC
- Treachery in Beatdown City - Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One
- Fantavision 202X - PC
- The Last Case of benedict Fox - PC, Xbox Series X|S
- Mugen Souls - Switch
- Mail Time - PC
- Minabo: A Walk Through Life - PC, PS5
- Drago Noka - PS4
- Varney Lake - PS4, Switch
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor -PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S
- Crystarise - PC
- Monster Hunter Rise:PS5, Xbox Series X|S
- Nuclear Blaze - Xbox Series X|S, PS5
- Sweet Bakery Tycoon - Xbox Series X|S
- Welcome to Goodland - PC