Bu hafta çıkacak yeni oyunlar! 17 - 23 Temmuz 2023
Her hafta yeni oyunlar piyasaya sürülmeye devam ediyor. Piyasaya yeni sürülen oyunların yanı sıra daha önce sürülmüş fakat farklı platformlara çıkış yapmaya hazırlanan oyunlar da yeni yerlerini almaya başlıyor. PC, Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, iOS ve Android için çıkacak yeni oyunlarda bu hafta neler var? Aksiyon, macera, simülasyon ve daha fazla türde pek çok oyun 17 - 23 Temmuz 2023 arasında çıkış yapmaya hazırlanıyor. Peki, bu hafta hangi oyunlar çıkacak? Detayları haberimizde…
Her hafta olduğu gibi bu hafta da yeni oyunlar, oyuncularla buluşmaya hazırlanıyor. Aksiyon türünden simülasyonuna kadar bu hafta tüm platformlarda çıkacak yeni oyunları sizler için listeledik. İşte bu hafta piyasaya çıkacak yeni oyunlar.
17 - 23 Temmuz 2023 tarihleri arasında PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS ve Android için çıkış yapacak oyunları sizler için derledik. İşte bu hafta çıkacak yeni oyunlar.
- STONKS-9800: Stock Market Simulator - PC
- Evergreen - Mountain Life Simulator - PC
- The Break-In - PC
- The Complex: Expedition - PC
- Pocket Academy 3 - PC
- Cats Hidden in Paris - PC
- Hell Let Loose - "Devotion to Duty" Update 15 - PC
- LISA: Definitive Edition - Xbox Series X|S, PC
- Remedium: Sentinels - PC,PS5
- Roto Force - PC
- Ember Knights - Switch, PC
- From Madness With Love - PC, Mac
- Turbo Overkill - PS5, Xbox Series X|S
- Techtonica -PC, Xbox Series X|S
- Viewfinder - PC, PS5
- My Friendly Neighborhood - PC
- Xenonauts 2 - PC
- Coreborn: Nations of the Ultracore - PC
- Murder Is Game Over: Streaming Death - PC
- Full Void - PC
- Bloodhound- PC
- Spirit Hunters: Infinite Horde - PS5, Xbox Series X|S
- Pupu's Adventure Park - PC
- Maquette - Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One
- Gunsmith Simulator - PC
- Let's Revolution! - PC, Mac
- Blackout Protocol - PC
- Tea for God - PC
- Skullgirls 2nd Encore - Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One
- Punch Club 2: Fast Forward - PC, PS5
- Homeseek - PC
- Snowbreak: Containment Zone -PC, Android
- Whispike Survivors: Sword of the Necromancer - PC, PS4, PS5, Switch
- DROS - PC
- The Spirit and the Mouse - PS4, PS5
- Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island -PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- Punch A Bunch - Switch
- Cross Tails - PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox Series X|S
- Eternal Return - PC
- Frank and Drake - PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- Strategic Mind: Fight for Dominance - Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- Lakeburg Legacies - PC
- Outer Space Shack - PC
- Oaken - PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- Killsquad -PS4, PS5
- Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes - Definitive Edition - PC, PS4, Switch
- Train World - PC
- The Sims 4 Horse Ranch Expansion Pack - PC
- Nobunaga's Ambition: Awakening - PC, PS4, Switch
- Unholy - PC
- League of Legends 2v2v2v2 "Arena" Mode - PC
- Forge Industry - PC
- D-Corp - Switch
- TEKKEN 8 - Closed Network Test (CNT)
- Sephonie - PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
- Pikmin 4 - Switch
- Brewpub Simulator - PC
- Gym Empire - Gym Tycoon Sim Management - PC
- Legend of Edda: Pegasus - PC
