Bosnian documentarian wants to find bones of grandfather killed 26 years ago

Ado Hasanovic, who was born in Srebrenica, where the unprecedented massacre of recent history took place and 8 thousand 372 Bosniaks were buried in 5 days, managed to escape with his parents and grandfather. However, Hasanovic's grandfather was killed by Serbian soldiers while escaping like many others. Witnessing what happened when he was only 6 years old, Hasanovic said that they still could not get a result from his mother's application to find his grandfather's bones.

On July 11, 1995, the worst genocide after the Second World War took place in Srebrenica in eastern Bosnia and Herzegovina. Serbian soldiers massacred 8,372 Bosniaks in 5 days, on the grounds that they were Muslims and Turks, regardless of women, children, and the elderly. Although 26 years have passed since the Srebrenica Genocide, which was recorded as the most bitter and blackest day in recent history, their pain is still fresh.

Born in Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina in 1986, Ado Hasanovic lost his home and relatives in 1992 when Serbian soldiers attacked the village of Glogova, where he lived with his family. Escaped from the region with his mother Fatima, father Bekir and grandfather Suljo Junovic (Sülo Yuzovic), Hasanovic, who lost his grandfather Junovic in 1995, said that they were sure that Serbian soldiers killed him, but they did not know where or how he was killed. Hasanovic stated that his mother applied to the relevant authorities to find the body of Juzovic 26 years ago, but there is still no reply. He also expressed that they want to find his bones and bury him in the Potocari Memorial Cemetery.

Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı