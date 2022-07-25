Güney Koreli oyuncu Fenerbahçe taraftarına seslendi: Durum şu anda pek iyi değil - Haberler

Güney Koreli oyuncu Fenerbahçe taraftarına seslendi: Durum şu anda pek iyi değil

Fenerbahçe'nin elektronik spor branşı Fenerbahçe Espor'un League of Legends oyuncusu Jeong "BAO" Hyeon-woo, takımın gidişatının şu anlık iyi olmadığını ve playofflara kalabilmek için daha çok çalışacağını söylerken Fenerbahçe taraftarından destek olma çağrısında bulundu.

Fenerbahçe Espor'un Mayıs ayında League of Legends takımı için duyurduğu alt koridor oyuncusu Jeong Hyeon-woo, Fenerbahçe taraftarından ileriki maçlar için çokça destek olmalarını istedi.

TARAFTARA DESTEK ÇAĞRISINDA BULUNDU

Jeong Hyeon-woo'nun Twitter hesabından yaptığı paylaşımda takımın gidişatının şu anda pek iyi olmadığını söyledi. Daha fazla maç kazanmak ve playofflara kalabilmek için daha fazla çalışacağını söyleyen Hyeon-woo, taraftarın desteğini istedi.

FENERBAHÇE'NİN GİDİŞATI HAKKINDA AÇIKLAMA YAPTI

Ligin altı haftası geride kalırken Fenerbahçe Espor, TCL 2022 Summer Ligi'nde 3 galibiyet 9 mağlubiyet ile lige dokuzuncu sırada devam ediyor. Takımın kötü gidişatı hakkında açıklamada bulunan Hyeon-woo, Twitter'dan Fenerbahçe taraftarına seslendi.

"LÜTFEN BANA ÇOKÇA DESTEK OLUN"

Jeong Hyeon-woo'nun Twitter'dan yaptığı açıklamada, "Durum şu anda pek iyi değil ama daha fazla kazanabileceğimi ve playofflara kalmak için daha çok çalışacağımı düşünüyorum. Lütfen bana çokça destek olun." sözlerine yer verdi.

