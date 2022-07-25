Güney Koreli oyuncu Fenerbahçe taraftarına seslendi: Durum şu anda pek iyi değil
Haberler.com - Yakupcan Aydemir - Gamegar
- Güncelleme:
- Güncelleme:
Fenerbahçe'nin elektronik spor branşı Fenerbahçe Espor'un League of Legends oyuncusu Jeong "BAO" Hyeon-woo, takımın gidişatının şu anlık iyi olmadığını ve playofflara kalabilmek için daha çok çalışacağını söylerken Fenerbahçe taraftarından destek olma çağrısında bulundu.
Fenerbahçe Espor'un Mayıs ayında League of Legends takımı için duyurduğu alt koridor oyuncusu Jeong Hyeon-woo, Fenerbahçe taraftarından ileriki maçlar için çokça destek olmalarını istedi.
TARAFTARA DESTEK ÇAĞRISINDA BULUNDU
Jeong Hyeon-woo'nun Twitter hesabından yaptığı paylaşımda takımın gidişatının şu anda pek iyi olmadığını söyledi. Daha fazla maç kazanmak ve playofflara kalabilmek için daha fazla çalışacağını söyleyen Hyeon-woo, taraftarın desteğini istedi.
