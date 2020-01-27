Haberler » Spor » Stoke second-half show beats Swansea - Spor

Stoke second-half show beats Swansea

A dominant second-half display from Stoke ensured a comfortable 2-0 win over promotion-chasing Swansea at the Bet365 Stadium. Former Swansea midfielder Sam Clucas opened the scoring before James McClean wrapped up the three points in injury-time.

27.01.2020 20:19 | Son Güncelleme: 27.01.2020 20:19

Kaynak: Dugout

