İphone X, İphone 8 ve İphone 8 Plus Karşılaştırması, Aradaki Farklar Neler?

Apple'ın 3 yeni modeli arasındaki farklar neler?





iPhone X, iPhone 8 ve iPhone 8 Plus Karşılaştırması…



Apple düzenlediği etkinlikle beklendiği gibi üst düzey 3 yeni iPhone modeli duyurdu. iPhone 7 Serisinin güncelleştirilmiş ve geliştirilmiş sürümü olarak göze çarpan, iPhone 8 ve iPhone 8 Plus modelinin yanında OLED ekranı ile gelmesi beklenen ve Super Retina OLED Ekran ile gelen iPhone X modeli resmen tanıtıldı.



iPhone etkinliğinden sonra bu 3 yeni model arasında ne gibi farklar olduğu bir çok teknoloji sever tarafından merak ediliyor. En basit anlamda iPhone X, ekran kilidini FACE ID teknolojisi kullanarak açabildiğiniz, neredeyse çerçevesiz bir ekrana sahip, TrueDepth özellikli kamerası ile diğer modellerden farklılaşıyor. iPhone 8 ve iPhone 8 Plus ile iPhone 7S serisinden dramatik değişiklikler bekleyenler biraz hayal kırıklığı yaşayabilir.



Teknik Özellikleri sevenler için;



iPhone X, iPhone 8 ve iPhone 8 Plus Karşılaştırması ; Neler Farklı Siz Bakın!



iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus



Pricing

$999, $1149 (off contract)

$699, $849 (off contract)

$799, $949 (off contract)



Dimensions

143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm (5.65 x 2.79 x 0.30 inches)

138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm (5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 inches)

158.4 x 78.1 x 7.5mm (6.24 x 3.07 x 0.30 inches)



Weight

174g (6.14 ounces)

148g (5.22 ounces)

202g (7.13 ounces)



Screen size

5.8 inches (147.32mm)

4.7 inches (119.38mm)

5.5 inches (139.7mm)



Screen resolution

2,436 x 1,125 (458ppi)

1,334 x 750 (326ppi)

1,920 x 1,080 (401 ppi)



Screen type

Super Retina OLED

Retina HD IPS LCD

Retina HD IPS LCD



Battery

Size not available (up to 21 hours talk time, 12 hours internet)

Size not available (up to 14 hours talk time, 12 hours internet)

Size not available (Up to 21 hours talk time, 13 hours internet)



Internal storage

64 / 256 GB

64 / 256 GB

64 GB / 256 GB



External storage

None

None

None



Rear camera

Dual cameras:

Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8

Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4

12MP, f/1.8

Dual cameras:

Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8

Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.8



Front-facing cam

7MP TrueDepth, f/2.2

7MP, f/2.2

7MP f/2.2



Video capture

4K at 60fps

4K at 60fps

4K at 60fps



NFC

Yes

Yes

Yes



Bluetooth

v5.0

v5.0

v5.0



SoC

Apple A11 Bionic

Apple A11 Bionic

Apple A11 Bionic



CPU

Not available

Not available

Not available



GPU

Not available

Not available

Not available



RAM

Not available

Not available

Not available



WiFi

Dual band, 802.11ac

Dual band, 802.11ac

Dual band, 802.11ac



Operating system

iOS 11

iOS 11

iOS 11



Notable features

Face ID, new gyroscope and accelerometer, IP67 certified, wireless charging

New gyroscope and accelerometer, IP67 certified, wireless charging

New gyroscope and accelerometer, IP67 certified, wireless charging



