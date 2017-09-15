İphone X, İphone 8 ve İphone 8 Plus Karşılaştırması, Aradaki Farklar Neler?

İphone X, İphone 8 ve İphone 8 Plus Karşılaştırması, Aradaki Farklar Neler?

Apple'ın 3 yeni modeli arasındaki farklar neler?

İphone X, İphone 8 ve İphone 8 Plus Karşılaştırması, Aradaki Farklar Neler?

Apple'ın 3 yeni modeli arasındaki farklar neler?


iPhone X, iPhone 8 ve iPhone 8 Plus Karşılaştırması…

Apple düzenlediği etkinlikle beklendiği gibi üst düzey 3 yeni iPhone modeli duyurdu. iPhone 7 Serisinin güncelleştirilmiş ve geliştirilmiş sürümü olarak göze çarpan, iPhone 8 ve iPhone 8 Plus modelinin yanında OLED ekranı ile gelmesi beklenen ve Super Retina OLED Ekran ile gelen iPhone X modeli resmen tanıtıldı.

iPhone etkinliğinden sonra bu 3 yeni model arasında ne gibi farklar olduğu bir çok teknoloji sever tarafından merak ediliyor. En basit anlamda iPhone X, ekran kilidini FACE ID teknolojisi kullanarak açabildiğiniz, neredeyse çerçevesiz bir ekrana sahip, TrueDepth özellikli kamerası ile diğer modellerden farklılaşıyor. iPhone 8 ve iPhone 8 Plus ile iPhone 7S serisinden dramatik değişiklikler bekleyenler biraz hayal kırıklığı yaşayabilir.

Teknik Özellikleri sevenler için;

iPhone X, iPhone 8 ve iPhone 8 Plus Karşılaştırması ; Neler Farklı Siz Bakın!

iPhone X
iPhone 8
iPhone 8 Plus

Pricing
$999, $1149 (off contract)
$699, $849 (off contract)
$799, $949 (off contract)

Dimensions
143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm (5.65 x 2.79 x 0.30 inches)
138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm (5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 inches)
158.4 x 78.1 x 7.5mm (6.24 x 3.07 x 0.30 inches)

Weight
174g (6.14 ounces)
148g (5.22 ounces)
202g (7.13 ounces)

Screen size
5.8 inches (147.32mm)
4.7 inches (119.38mm)
5.5 inches (139.7mm)

Screen resolution
2,436 x 1,125 (458ppi)
1,334 x 750 (326ppi)
1,920 x 1,080 (401 ppi)

Screen type
Super Retina OLED
Retina HD IPS LCD
Retina HD IPS LCD

Battery
Size not available (up to 21 hours talk time, 12 hours internet)
Size not available (up to 14 hours talk time, 12 hours internet)
Size not available (Up to 21 hours talk time, 13 hours internet)

Internal storage
64 / 256 GB
64 / 256 GB
64 GB / 256 GB

External storage
None
None
None

Rear camera
Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4
12MP, f/1.8
Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.8

Front-facing cam
7MP TrueDepth, f/2.2
7MP, f/2.2
7MP f/2.2

Video capture
4K at 60fps
4K at 60fps
4K at 60fps

NFC
Yes
Yes
Yes

Bluetooth
v5.0
v5.0
v5.0

SoC
Apple A11 Bionic
Apple A11 Bionic
Apple A11 Bionic

CPU
Not available
Not available
Not available

GPU
Not available
Not available
Not available

RAM
Not available
Not available
Not available

WiFi
Dual band, 802.11ac
Dual band, 802.11ac
Dual band, 802.11ac

Operating system
iOS 11
iOS 11
iOS 11

Notable features
Face ID, new gyroscope and accelerometer, IP67 certified, wireless charging
New gyroscope and accelerometer, IP67 certified, wireless charging
New gyroscope and accelerometer, IP67 certified, wireless charging

iPhone X, iPhone 8 ve iPhone 8 Plus Karşılaştırması

http://www.teknotalk.com/iphone-x-iphone-8-iphone-8-plus-karsilastirmasi-59854/