İphone X, İphone 8 ve İphone 8 Plus Karşılaştırması, Aradaki Farklar Neler?
Apple'ın 3 yeni modeli arasındaki farklar neler?
iPhone X, iPhone 8 ve iPhone 8 Plus Karşılaştırması…
Apple düzenlediği etkinlikle beklendiği gibi üst düzey 3 yeni iPhone modeli duyurdu. iPhone 7 Serisinin güncelleştirilmiş ve geliştirilmiş sürümü olarak göze çarpan, iPhone 8 ve iPhone 8 Plus modelinin yanında OLED ekranı ile gelmesi beklenen ve Super Retina OLED Ekran ile gelen iPhone X modeli resmen tanıtıldı.
iPhone etkinliğinden sonra bu 3 yeni model arasında ne gibi farklar olduğu bir çok teknoloji sever tarafından merak ediliyor. En basit anlamda iPhone X, ekran kilidini FACE ID teknolojisi kullanarak açabildiğiniz, neredeyse çerçevesiz bir ekrana sahip, TrueDepth özellikli kamerası ile diğer modellerden farklılaşıyor. iPhone 8 ve iPhone 8 Plus ile iPhone 7S serisinden dramatik değişiklikler bekleyenler biraz hayal kırıklığı yaşayabilir.
Teknik Özellikleri sevenler için;
iPhone X, iPhone 8 ve iPhone 8 Plus Karşılaştırması ; Neler Farklı Siz Bakın!
iPhone X
iPhone 8
iPhone 8 Plus
Pricing
$999, $1149 (off contract)
$699, $849 (off contract)
$799, $949 (off contract)
Dimensions
143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm (5.65 x 2.79 x 0.30 inches)
138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm (5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 inches)
158.4 x 78.1 x 7.5mm (6.24 x 3.07 x 0.30 inches)
Weight
174g (6.14 ounces)
148g (5.22 ounces)
202g (7.13 ounces)
Screen size
5.8 inches (147.32mm)
4.7 inches (119.38mm)
5.5 inches (139.7mm)
Screen resolution
2,436 x 1,125 (458ppi)
1,334 x 750 (326ppi)
1,920 x 1,080 (401 ppi)
Screen type
Super Retina OLED
Retina HD IPS LCD
Retina HD IPS LCD
Battery
Size not available (up to 21 hours talk time, 12 hours internet)
Size not available (up to 14 hours talk time, 12 hours internet)
Size not available (Up to 21 hours talk time, 13 hours internet)
Internal storage
64 / 256 GB
64 / 256 GB
64 GB / 256 GB
External storage
None
None
None
Rear camera
Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4
12MP, f/1.8
Dual cameras:
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.8
Front-facing cam
7MP TrueDepth, f/2.2
7MP, f/2.2
7MP f/2.2
Video capture
4K at 60fps
4K at 60fps
4K at 60fps
NFC
Yes
Yes
Yes
Bluetooth
v5.0
v5.0
v5.0
SoC
Apple A11 Bionic
Apple A11 Bionic
Apple A11 Bionic
CPU
Not available
Not available
Not available
GPU
Not available
Not available
Not available
RAM
Not available
Not available
Not available
WiFi
Dual band, 802.11ac
Dual band, 802.11ac
Dual band, 802.11ac
Operating system
iOS 11
iOS 11
iOS 11
Notable features
Face ID, new gyroscope and accelerometer, IP67 certified, wireless charging
New gyroscope and accelerometer, IP67 certified, wireless charging
New gyroscope and accelerometer, IP67 certified, wireless charging
