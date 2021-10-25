Bill Gates arrived in Bodrum with his luxury yacht - Haberler
Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft, anchored in Bodrum with his luxury yacht. He came to Bodrum in the morning after visiting the Izmir Ephesus Antique Theatre. The luxury yacht 'Lana', 107 meters long and 16 meters wide, was anchored outside the port because it could not fit into the port.

BODRUM, MUĞLA (DHA) - Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft, anchored in Bodrum with his luxury yacht. He came to Bodrum in the morning after visiting the Izmir Ephesus Antique Theatre. The luxury yacht 'Lana', 107 meters long and 16 meters wide, was anchored outside the port because it could not fit into the port. It is stated that the weekly rent of the yacht is 1 million 800 thousand Euros. On the other hand, it was reported that Gates visited Bodrum Castle and then went to his yacht.


