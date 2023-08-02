Ağustos 2023'te Çıkacak Yeni Oyunlar

Son yıllarda oyun endüstrisine yapılan yatırımlar oldukça arttı ve artmaya da devam ediyor. Tabii bunun sonucunda birbirinden güzel yapımlar da piyasaya sürülüyor. Peki Ağustos 2023'te çıkış yapacak yeni oyunlar neler?

Ağustos 2023'te çıkış yapacak yeni oyunlar!

Ağustos ayı, oyuncular için oldukça keyifli geçecek gibi görünüyor. Geçtiğimiz aylarda bilgisayar ve PlayStation konsollar için piyasaya sürülen kedi simülasyonu Stray, 10 Ağustos'ta Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One platformları için çıkış yapacak.

Öte yandan, şu anda erken erişimde olan ve demosunu oynayan oyuncuların büyük çoğunluğundan olumlu yorumlar almayı başaran Adore ise 3 Ağustos tarihinde PS 5, PS 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC platformlarında piyasaya sürülecek.

Ağustos 2023'te piyasaya sürülecek yeni oyunlar şu şekilde sıralandı;

OyunPlatformlarTarih AdorePS 5, PS 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC3 AğustosBaldur's Gate 3PC3 AğustosDefense DirbyiOS, Android3 AğustosHammer of VirtuePC7 AğustosGordXbox Series X/S, PS 5, PC8 AğustosWrestleQuestPS 5, PS 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC8 Ağustos30XXSwitch, PC9 AğustosAtlas FallenPS 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC10 AğustosSengoku DynastyPC10 AğustosStrayXbox Series X/S, Xbox One10 AğustosStray GodsPC10 AğustosMoving Out 2PS 5, PS 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC15 AğustosWayfinderPlayStation and PC early access15 AğustosNinja or Die: Shadow of the SunPC16 AğustosStories of BlossomXbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC16 AğustosThe Cosmic Wheel SisterhoodPC, Switch16 AğustosBook of HoursPC17 AğustosShadow Gambit: The Cursed CrewPS 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC17 AğustosBomb Rush CyberfunkSwitch, PC18 AğustosMadden NFL 24PS 5, PS 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC18 AğustosThe Texas Chain Saw MassacrePS 5, PS 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC18 AğustosFort SolisPS 5, PC22 AğustosImmortals of AveumPS 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC22 AğustosSmurfs KartPS 5, PS 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One22 AğustosBlasphemous 2Xbox Series X/S, PS 5, Switch, PC24 AğustosFirewall UltraPSVR 224 AğustosArmored Core 6: Fires of RubiconPS 5, PS 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC25 AğustosWhisker Squadron: SurvivorPC26 AğustosGoodbye Volcano HighPS5, PS4, PC29 AğustosRhapsody: Marl Kingdom ChroniclesPS5, Switch, PC29 AğustosSea of StarsPS 5, PS 4, PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch29 AğustosUnder the WavesPS 5, PS 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC29 AğustosDaymare: 1994 SandcastlePS 5, PS 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC30 AğustosWar HospitalPS 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC31 Ağustos

