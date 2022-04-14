Two bombs fell near my house says Ukranian cyclist

SAKARYA (DHA) - The Ukrainian cyclists of Sakarya Metropolitan Municipality Pro Team are waiting for the war to end as soon as possible.

As the 57th Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey continues, Sakarya Metropolitan Municipality Pro Team's Ukrainian cyclists Mykhaylo Kononenko and Vitaliy Buts made statements to Demirören News Agency . Expressing that the situation in Ukraine is very bad, the athletes stated that everyone sees Turkey's support and help.

"It took a long time to bring my family from Ukraine to Turkey. My wife was staying in Kyiv with my 2 children. They set out at 4 am, but the sirens did not stop. Within 24 hours, 2 bombs fell near my house. My wife and children stayed in the car park under the house for 1 day. They were bombing roads and bridges in Kyiv when I called the next day. At 22: 00, my wife took the children and set off from Kyiv to Lviv by car. He was able to enter Romania in 2 days" said Mykhaylo Kononenko, stating that his family has been in Turkey for 2 months and his mother is staying in Ukraine.

