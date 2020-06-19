Top goals from Carlitos’s record breaking season Spanish striker Carlitos lit up Ekstraklasa in the 2017/18 season. The Spaniard scored 24 goals in 36 games for Wisla Krakow, deservedly winning the Player of the Season awards and topping the goalscoring chart. Take a look at a few of his best goals in the Ekstraklasa!

