Konyaspor and Fatih Karagümrük Draw 1-1 in Super Lig Match

Konyaspor and Fatih Karagümrük drew 1-1 in the 37th week of the Spor Toto Super Lig. Moreno scored for Konyaspor in the 39th minute, while Diagne scored for Fatih Karagümrük in the 45+3 minute.