Kadınlar Basketbol Süper Ligi: İzmit Belediyespor: 60 Nesibe Aydın: 70
60'lık skorla mağlup oldu.
60'lık skorla mağlup oldu.
Salon: Şehit Polis Recep Topaloğlu
Hakemler: Ahmet Tatlıcı xx, Mehmet Onur Sönmez xx, Hande Öztürk xx
İzmit Belediyespor: İdil Türk xx 8, Gülse Uğur x, Nuran Tutsak x, Melisa Korkmaz xx 7, Marina Solopova x 5, Nirra Fields xxx 17, Viktoria Vladimirovna Mircheva xx 7, Kristina Jasmine Higgins xxx 16
Başantrenör: Hasan Fırat Okul
Nesibe Aydın: Jessica Lauren Thomas xx 7, Merve Uygül x 2, Gülşah Duman Bıçakçı xx 7, Kamile Nacickaite xxx 17, Hülya Çoklar Asarcıklı x 2, Meltem Yıldızhan x 5, Harika Gözde Eldaş x 3, Alaina Denise Coates xxx 27
Başantrenör: Erman Okerman
1. Periyot: 17-12 (İzmit Belediyespor lehine)
Devre: 34-31 (İzmit Belediyespor lehine)
3. Periyot: 49-47 (İzmit Belediyespor lehine) - KOCAELİ