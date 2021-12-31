Kadınlar Basketbol Süper Ligi: İzmit Belediyespor: 60 Nesibe Aydın: 70 - Haberler Spor
Kadınlar Basketbol Süper Ligi: İzmit Belediyespor: 60 Nesibe Aydın: 70

60'lık skorla mağlup oldu.

60'lık skorla mağlup oldu.

Salon: Şehit Polis Recep Topaloğlu

Hakemler: Ahmet Tatlıcı xx, Mehmet Onur Sönmez xx, Hande Öztürk xx

İzmit Belediyespor: İdil Türk xx 8, Gülse Uğur x, Nuran Tutsak x, Melisa Korkmaz xx 7, Marina Solopova x 5, Nirra Fields xxx 17, Viktoria Vladimirovna Mircheva xx 7, Kristina Jasmine Higgins xxx 16

Başantrenör: Hasan Fırat Okul

Nesibe Aydın: Jessica Lauren Thomas xx 7, Merve Uygül x 2, Gülşah Duman Bıçakçı xx 7, Kamile Nacickaite xxx 17, Hülya Çoklar Asarcıklı x 2, Meltem Yıldızhan x 5, Harika Gözde Eldaş x 3, Alaina Denise Coates xxx 27

Başantrenör: Erman Okerman

1. Periyot: 17-12 (İzmit Belediyespor lehine)

Devre: 34-31 (İzmit Belediyespor lehine)

3. Periyot: 49-47 (İzmit Belediyespor lehine) - KOCAELİ

