Zalgiris Kaunas - Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade Highlights | EuroLeague, RS Round 10
In a nail-biter that was not decided until the last shot clanged off the back rim after the final buzzer, Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade edged Zalgiris Kaunas 59-61 on Thursday at Zalgirio Arena.
22.11.2019 01:46 | Son Güncelleme: 22.11.2019 01:46
