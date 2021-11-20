40 illegal immigrants in a rubber boat rescued off Ayvacik in Canakkale

40 illegal immigrants in a rubber boat pushed into Turkish territorial waters by Greek units off the coast of Ayvacik district of Canakkale were rescued by Turkish Coast Guard teams.

The Coast Guard Command teams, fighting against illegal crossings in the North Aegean Sea, took action upon the notice that there was a group of immigrants off the coast of Ayvacik district. Teams dispatched to the region rescued 40 illegal immigrants in the rubber boat. The illegal immigrants, whose boat were detected to have been pushed into Turkish territorial waters by the Greek Coast Guard teams, were taken to the Coast Guard Post in Kucukkuyu town.