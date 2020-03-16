SON DAKİKA ANA SAYFA MANŞETLER SPOR EKONOMİ FİNANS MAGAZİN DÜNYA TÜM HABERLER
SON DAKİKA MAÇ SONUÇLARI PUAN DURUMU FUTBOL BEŞİKTAŞ FENERBAHÇE GALATASARAY E-SPOR SPOR +
Haberler ›› Spor ›› Fabinho'nun AS Monaco Formasıyla Attığı En Güzel 5 Gol - Spor
Rio Ave, Spor

Fabinho'nun AS Monaco Formasıyla Attığı En Güzel 5 Gol

Relive Fabinho's top five goals during his time with AS Monaco. The Brazilian midfielder spent two years on loan from Rio Ave at the Stade Louis II before signing permanently with the Ligue 1 outfit. Racking up an impressive 233 appearances for the side, Fabinho was influential in the side's 2016-17 Ligue 1 title-winning campaign.

16.03.2020 16:00 | Son Güncelleme: 16.03.2020 16:00

Relive Fabinho's top five goals during his time with AS Monaco. The Brazilian midfielder spent two years on loan from Rio Ave at the Stade Louis II before signing permanently with the Ligue 1 outfit. Racking up an impressive 233 appearances for the side, Fabinho was influential in the side's 2016-17 Ligue 1 title-winning campaign.

Fabinho'nun AS Monaco Formasıyla Attığı En Güzel 5 Gol
Kaynak: Dugout

Paylaş
Google'da Takip Et Facebook'ta Paylaş! Twitter'da Paylaş! Whatsapp'da Paylaş! Instagram Sayfası
Haber Yorumları
500
Yazılan yorumlar hiçbir şekilde Haberler.com’un görüş ve düşüncelerini yansıtmamaktadır. Yorumlar, yazan kişiyi bağlayıcı niteliktedir.

Manşet

Haberler

Bir kentimizde daha virüs alarmı! 180 kişilik grup karantinaya alındı Spor
Bir kentimizde daha virüs alarmı! 180 kişilik grup karantinaya alındı
İtalya Başbakanı 'Riskli haftalardayız' deyip korkutan gerçeği açıkladı Spor
İtalya Başbakanı "Riskli haftalardayız" deyip korkutan gerçeği açıkladı
Türk insanına yapılan koronavirüs anketinden çıkan sonuç, endişeleri artıracak Spor
Türk insanına yapılan koronavirüs anketinden çıkan sonuç, endişeleri artıracak
Necati Şaşmaz'a koronavirüs şoku! Çocuklarını icra yoluyla görebildi Spor
Necati Şaşmaz'a koronavirüs şoku! Çocuklarını icra yoluyla görebildi
'Toplanıp cuma kılmak isteyenlere ne yapılacak?' Erbaş yanıtladı Spor
"Toplanıp cuma kılmak isteyenlere ne yapılacak?" Erbaş yanıtladı
Konya'da hastaneden kaçan kişinin ve ailesinin koronavirüs test sonuçları netleşti Spor
Konya'da hastaneden kaçan kişinin ve ailesinin koronavirüs test sonuçları netleşti
Son dakika: Koronavirüs tehdidi ortadan kalkana kadar, cami ve mescitlerde cemaatle namaz kılınmayacak
Son dakika: Koronavirüs tehdidi ortadan kalkana kadar, cami ve mescitlerde cemaatle namaz kılınmayacak
Çankaya Köşkü'ndeki 'koronavirüs' toplantısı sona erdi! İşte alınan kararlar
Çankaya Köşkü'ndeki 'koronavirüs' toplantısı sona erdi! İşte alınan kararlar
Tüm dünyayı sevindiren haber! Avustralyalı bilim insanları koronavirüsün tedavisini buldu
Tüm dünyayı sevindiren haber! Avustralyalı bilim insanları koronavirüsün tedavisini buldu
Koronavirüse karşı Fas asıllı Hollanda vatandaşının yaptığı stok görenleri şaşırttı
Koronavirüse karşı Fas asıllı Hollanda vatandaşının yaptığı stok görenleri şaşırttı
Son Dakika: IMF, koronavirüse karşı kullanmak için 1 trilyon dolarlık krediyi hazırladı
Son Dakika: IMF, koronavirüse karşı kullanmak için 1 trilyon dolarlık krediyi hazırladı
Bahreyn'de yeni tip koronavirüs kaynaklı ilk ölüm gerçekleşti
Bahreyn'de yeni tip koronavirüs kaynaklı ilk ölüm gerçekleşti
Ünlü sunucu Burak Akkul ve eşi koronavirüs şüphesiyle İstanbul'da karantinaya alındı
Ünlü sunucu Burak Akkul ve eşi koronavirüs şüphesiyle İstanbul'da karantinaya alındı
Altını olanları üzecek haber! Yılbaşından bu yana en düşük seviyeyi gördü
Altını olanları üzecek haber! Yılbaşından bu yana en düşük seviyeyi gördü
Adnan Oktar organize suç örgütü davası, koronavirüs sebebiyle ertelendi
Adnan Oktar organize suç örgütü davası, koronavirüs sebebiyle ertelendi
Son dakika: Avrupa'dan dönenler İstanbul'daki öğrenci yurtlarında karantinaya alınacak
Son dakika: Avrupa'dan dönenler İstanbul'daki öğrenci yurtlarında karantinaya alınacak
Çaldıkları aracı kaza yapınca terk eden hırsızlar, telefonu unutunca yakayı ele verdi
Çaldıkları aracı kaza yapınca terk eden hırsızlar, telefonu unutunca yakayı ele verdi
Koronavirüs nedeniyle konserlerini iptal eden ünlü isimler ekonomik olarak zarara uğradı
Koronavirüs nedeniyle konserlerini iptal eden ünlü isimler ekonomik olarak zarara uğradı
Seri-Elneny pozisyonunda Beşiktaşlıların kırmızı kart isyanı
Seri-Elneny pozisyonunda Beşiktaşlıların kırmızı kart isyanı
Galatasaray-Beşiktaş derbisi ikinci kez seyircisiz oynandı
Galatasaray-Beşiktaş derbisi ikinci kez seyircisiz oynandı
İşte ilk kez derbi yöneten Abdülkadir Bitigen'in derbi raporu
İşte ilk kez derbi yöneten Abdülkadir Bitigen'in derbi raporu
İsrail Başbakanı Netanyahu, yeni tip koronavirüs testi yaptırdı
İsrail Başbakanı Netanyahu, yeni tip koronavirüs testi yaptırdı
Derbi öncesi iki takım oyuncuları tokalaşmadı
Derbi öncesi iki takım oyuncuları tokalaşmadı
Belhanda'nın kötü performansı, Galatasaray taraftarının tepkisini çekti
Belhanda'nın kötü performansı, Galatasaray taraftarının tepkisini çekti
ABD, İngiltere, Fransa ve Almanya'dan ortak Suriye açıklaması: Savaş suçluları yargılanacak
ABD, İngiltere, Fransa ve Almanya'dan ortak Suriye açıklaması: Savaş suçluları yargılanacak
Samsun'da dalgalanan Türkiye'nin en büyük bayrağında selfie yoğunluğu yaşanıyor
Samsun'da dalgalanan Türkiye'nin en büyük bayrağında selfie yoğunluğu yaşanıyor
İtalyan doktor koronavirüs bulaşan hastaların son anlarını anlattı: Boğularak ölüyorlar
İtalyan doktor koronavirüs bulaşan hastaların son anlarını anlattı: Boğularak ölüyorlar
Papa Francis, karantinaya alınan Roma'ya giderek koronavirüs salgını için dua etti
Papa Francis, karantinaya alınan Roma'ya giderek koronavirüs salgını için dua etti
Koronavirüs karantinasına alınan 3 kişi hastaneden kaçtı, çalışma başlatan polis ekipleri şahısları yakalayarak hastaneye geri gönderdi
Koronavirüs karantinasına alınan 3 kişi hastaneden kaçtı, çalışma başlatan polis ekipleri şahısları yakalayarak...
Takım arkadaşı koronavirüse yakalanan Mason Mount, tedbirleri hiçe sayıp halı sahada maç yaptı
Takım arkadaşı koronavirüse yakalanan Mason Mount, tedbirleri hiçe sayıp halı sahada maç yaptı
Haber Hakkımızda Reklam Webmaster İşbirliği Künye İletişim RSS Sitene Ekle
Haberler.com Facebook Sayfası Haberler.com Twitter Sayfası Haberler.com Instagram Sayfası
Haber Son Dakika Güncel Haberler Yerel Haberler Foto Galeri
Haberler Ekonomi Spor Magazin Dünya
Politika Akif Ersoy Hulusi Akar Ruhsar Pekcan Süleyman Soylu Fahrettin Altun
Magazin Guido Senia Sinan Akçıl Fahrettin Koca Serenay Sarıkaya
Spor Berkay Şahin Burak Yılmaz Radamel Falcao Hikmet Karaman Fatih Karagümrük
Daha Fazla Derbi Beşiktaş Futbolcu Vatandaş
Şu an buradasınız: Fabinho'nun AS Monaco Formasıyla Attığı En Güzel 5 Gol - Spor
Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir] 16.3.2020 16:22:42. #1.15#