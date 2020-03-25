SON DAKİKA ANA SAYFA MANŞETLER SPOR EKONOMİ FİNANS MAGAZİN DÜNYA TÜM HABERLER
Lokomotiv Moscow defeats Leyton Orient in FIFA Quaranteam Tournament

Leyton Orient, who have created and organized the FIFA Quaranteam Tournament, have faced Lokomotiv Moscow in the Round of 128. The hosts were knocked out, with a final score of 3-6 against their Russian counterparts. Loko will face Wycombe Wanderers in the Round of 64.

Leyton Orient, who have created and organized the FIFA Quaranteam Tournament, have faced Lokomotiv Moscow in the Round of 128. The hosts were knocked out, with a final score of 3-6 against their Russian counterparts. Loko will face Wycombe Wanderers in the Round of 64.

Kaynak: Dugout

