Lokomotiv Moscow defeats Leyton Orient in FIFA Quaranteam Tournament Leyton Orient, who have created and organized the FIFA Quaranteam Tournament, have faced Lokomotiv Moscow in the Round of 128. The hosts were knocked out, with a final score of 3-6 against their Russian counterparts. Loko will face Wycombe Wanderers in the Round of 64.

